USU Eastern Volleyball Gets First Ever Bid to National Tournament

By Calvin Jensen

The historic season for the Utah State University Eastern volleyball team is not over yet as the Eagles received word on Monday that they will be playing in the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament.

The tournament, made up of 14-automatic bids and two at large bids, will be held April 15-17 in West Plains, Missouri.

“I am so proud of this team,” said head coach Danielle Jensen. “They played the toughest schedule in the country and they have proven that they belong among the elite.”

USU Eastern will be the #4 seed in the 16-team tournament after ending its season ranked #4 with a 22-4 record. The Eagles lost in the final match of the Region 18 volleyball tournament to #3 ranked Snow College, who will join the Eagles in Missouri, entering the tournament at the #3 seed.

“We could not be prouder of coach Danielle Jensen and our volleyball team,” said athletic director Scott Madsen. “What they have done is nothing short of historic.”

The NJCAA is the only national organization of junior college athletic competition. The winner of the tournament will be crowned the national champion.

Jensen is in her fifth season as the head coach of the Lady Eagles. She was named the Region 18 co-coach of the year. Sophomore libero Emma Ricks was named the Region 18 defensive player of the year and was one of the Lady Eagles (joining Rachel West and Kamryn Wiese) on the All-Region first team.

The Lady Eagles’ first round match against Missouri State-West Plains on April 15 will start at 2:45 MDT and can be watched live at njcaa.org/network.