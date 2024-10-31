USU Eastern Women’s Softball Team: History in the Making

The USU Eastern Women’s Softball Team were taken through the history of Helper in an immersive tour, given by Helper Museum Director, Roman Vega.

The girls were introduced to Hall of Fame Inductee, Kathryn (Kay) Rukavina, who began her softball career with the Mitchell Mummies in 1952. Rukavina accomplished many amazing things as a pitcher and 3rd base woman throughout her softball career. She was named Castle Valley Fast Pitch All-Star in 1979 and again in 1980. In 1990, Rukavina was inducted into the CEU Hall of Fame and USU Eastern’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

Rukavina discussed the difficulties that women faced when trying to find someone to sponsor a women’s team. It wasn’t until Dick Mitchell with Mitchell’s Mortuary reached out to sponsor the Mitchell Mummies that women got their chance.

“I think it’s great that they’re going to have them come here and play their games and be a part of the Helper softball history,” stated Rukavina when asked how she felt about women’s softball making its way back to Helper.

As a current resident of Spring Glen, Rukavina hopes to make it down to a couple of USU Eastern Women’s Softball games. The girls were then given a complete tour of the Helper Museum to learn and understand the history behind their new home. With a softball team compiled with girls out of the area, state and country, many of them found themselves in complete awe as they learned about the rich coal mining and railroad foundation that Helper was built on.

“I’m super excited for our field to be here in Helper, it’s a wonderful little town. Everybody here is always so nice and every time we come out and visit, everybody welcomes us with open arms and embraces us right into the community. I’m super excited to be able to give that back to them,” stated Maddy Jennings aka (Mitch) of West Jordan, UT.

As the team made their way through the different rooms and the different eras in time, they finally found themselves in the “baseball room”. A room filled with Helper baseball memorabilia. Many of the girls took notice to not only the difference in uniforms, but also the very noticeable size difference in mitts.

There were a couple of girls who were born and raised in Carbon County, who were astonished to learn more about the history surrounding Helper. Seeing the photos, the equipment and the ages of the some of the miners, helped put it all into perspective, leaving them with a newfound respect for those who came before them; who made Helper what it is today.

Shay Johnson of West Jordan, UT., talked about her familiarity with Price and Carbon County, due to the many games she played here during her high school softball years.

“I’m super excited to be able to add to the history of this town and bring back the long overdue history of softball, and be a new big part of the softball history,” expressed Johnson.

Autumn Allen of Idaho discussed never having heard of Helper prior to playing softball for USU Eastern. Allen was intrigued by the vast diversity that played a huge part in making Helper and all of Carbon County what it is today.

“I’m excited to add more history to Helper,” exclaimed Allen.

Katelyn Johnson from Chester, UT., talked about the many visits that the team has taken to their new field in Helper, but their visit at the Helper Museum allowed them to see Helper in a whole new light. Johnson expressed how excited she is to be a part of the team that brings softball back to Helper.

“It was really cool to learn about the original teams that played here, so we know what legacy we’re trying to uphold,” stated Johnson.

Emma Walker and Sydney Morris, who are both from Vancouver, Canada, were completely consumed with the paranormal activity that Helper is also famously known for. Morris loved being able to hear about the ghost stories and folklore stories that were tied to Helper’s history, while also learning about the softball history, of course.

“Getting to hear Kay talk about how she played here and played for the women’s softball team was really interesting, because now we get to be a part of Helper’s history,” stated Walker.

A team picture will be placed on the walls of Helper’s Museum, as a way to commemorate and remember the team that brought women’s softball back to Helper.

“I’m excited for the fact that, no matter where I go in my future, a part of me will always remain here in Helper,” expressed Morris. This team will go down as a part of Helper’s ever-growing history, as the first women’s softball team to play in Helper in over 40 years.

“We’re super excited to start a new journey here with the community, everybody that has supported us up until this point and will continue to support us throughout our move. We’re greatly appreciative of everything that Helper has given us thus far and we’re excited for our future here,” stated Assistant Coach Mackenzie Bakel.

The girls listened to Rukavina reminisce about her softball days and look back on all of the old photos and, someday, people will be looking at their photos and listening to them reminisce about their softball days, just the same. They’ll be able to tell their children, grandchildren and future generations about the time that they made history as the team to bring women’s softball back to Helper.

The overgrown fields and empty bleachers will become a thing of the past for Helper, as the USU Eastern Softball Team begins their official move to Helper.