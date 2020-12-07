USU Extension Announces Remote Work Tech Scholarship

By Julene Reese

Utah State University Extension’s Rural Online Initiative (ROI) program recently announced the Remote Work Tech Scholarship sponsored by Broadcom Inc., a developer, manufacturer and global supplier of infrastructure software products. Broadcom Inc. recently donated 170 used PC laptops for the scholarships for students in grades 8 to 12 living in rural Utah counties.

The in-kind donation worth over $130,000 is intended to support the rising generation of rural remote workers with the tools, education and career opportunities accessible through technology.

“We are very excited to provide these scholarships,” said Paul Hill, USU Extension professor and ROI program director. “This will make a huge difference for youth in these rural counties who may not have access or the ability to purchase their own computer because today, the means of production equals a laptop computer with Internet connectivity.”

Hill said the mission of the ROI program is to prepare rural communities for the future by offering relevant educational experiences, connecting people to modern employment opportunities and developing innovative solutions for community needs.

“We believe that young people living in rural Utah should not be restricted by the limited geographic education and career opportunities that only exist in their local communities,” he said. “Through the use of technology and the development of digital skills, rural youth can seize the opportunity of gaining a world-class education, earning a living and having a meaningful career, all from the rural communities they call home.”

Hill said youth in grades 8 through 12 are eligible to apply for the scholarships at https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/LKBU5U. The application deadline is Dec. 11 at 5 p.m., and scholarship recipients will be announced by December 16.

For further information, contact Hill at 435-634-5706, paul.hill@usu.edu.