USU Extension Co-Hosts Substance Use Disorder and Suicide Prevention Summit

USU Extension Press Release



The 2025 Elevating Hope Summit, a statewide event designed to tackle the critical issues of substance use disorder and suicide prevention, is held March 20-21 in Price. A special pre-conference meeting for law enforcement, first responders, and care teams is held March 19. The summit is driven by the collective efforts of Utah State University Extension, the Southeast Utah Health Department, Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, and other invested partners.

The summit, themed “Taking Substance Use Disorder and Suicide Prevention to New Altitudes,” is poised to be a vital platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and actionable strategies. It will unite a diverse group of professionals, students, providers, and community members, with sessions aimed at addressing these interconnected public health crises.

“We hope to offer practical resources for professionals in the field and evidence-based information to navigate the complexities of substance use disorder and suicide prevention,” said Ashley Yaugher, summit chair and faculty member of the USU Health Extension: Advocacy, Research, & Teaching (HEART) Initiative. “This summit will help participants better understand how substance use and suicide prevention often overlap and the importance of working together across sectors to support the mental health of our communities.”

This year marks the seventh annual Health and Wellness Summit, which has become a well-attended event for professionals and advocates working to prevent substance use disorder and suicide.

“The risk and protective factors for substance use disorder and suicide prevention are the same,” said Amanda McIntosh, suicide prevention liaison for Four Corners Community Behavioral Health and co-chair of the summit’s planning committee. “However, we often approach them separately – treating, researching, and funding them in isolated silos. This summit is designed to bring together professionals and community members to address these issues holistically.”

The Elevating Hope Summit will focus on strengthening collaboration among health and well-being professionals, empowering participants to unite in strategies for prevention, advocating for equitable funding, and ensuring the self-care of those on the front lines of these critical efforts. Continuing education credits will be available for participants.

Community members, professionals, field experts, and anyone interested in substance use disorder and suicide prevention are encouraged to attend. The summit will cover a wide range of topics, from emerging trends to proven strategies, offering attendees the opportunity to engage, learn, and practice the necessary skills to create healthier, more resilient communities.

“By coming together, we can elevate hope,” McIntosh said. “Our goal is to inspire collaboration, advocate for upstream prevention, and ultimately provide hope for a future where no more lives are lost to substance use disorder or suicide.”

To register or learn more about the event, click here.