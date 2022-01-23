USU Extension Co-Sponsors Utah Marriage Celebration

By Julene Reese

Utah State University Extension co-sponsors the Utah Marriage Celebration held online Friday, Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Designed as a date night for those who want to prepare for or strengthen their marriage, the celebration features workshops presented by professionals from across the nation. Workshops include such topics as intimacy, communication and staying connected.

The conference begins at 6 p.m. and includes two live workshop sessions. Bonus pre-recorded workshop sessions, including topics on strengthening marriage, playing as a couple and others, are available from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Keynote speaker Meg Johnson will address “Weathering Change.” Johnson fell 45 feet in a hiking accident when she was 22. She is now a quadriplegic and is paralyzed from her chest down. Wheelchair bound, but determined, she refuses to sit still. Her fight to be happy has led her to write several books and to develop Happiness 101, an online course that has helped thousands. Her story is repeatedly covered by local, national and international media, and she is an online influencer and corporate motivational speaker.

“We are excited about this event,” said Naomi Brower, USU Extension professor in Weber County. “We have a fantastic lineup of speakers from across the nation and we are confident that the couples that attend will come away with information and skills to enhance their relationship. Given the challenges of the past couple of years, this information is more important than ever.”

Tickets are available at http://relationships.usu.edu/marriagecelebration2022 or by calling 1-801-399-8207. Early registration is $10 per couple through Jan. 31. Tickets purchased after Jan. 31 are $15. More information can be found at relationships.usu.edu.

The Utah Commission on Marriage is a co-sponsor for the Utah Marriage Celebration.