USU Extension Co-sponsors Utah Marriage Celebration

By Julene Reese

Utah State University Extension co-sponsors the Utah Marriage Celebration held online Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Designed as a date night for those who want to prepare for or strengthen their marriage, the celebration features workshops presented by professionals from across the nation. Topics include intimacy, communication, staying connected, and others.

The conference begins at 6 p.m. and includes two live workshop sessions. Bonus pre-recorded workshop sessions begin at 4 p.m. and include ideas for spending quality time together, effective communication strategies, and others.

Keynote presenters are Drs. Les and Leslie Parrott, marriage experts and #1 New York Times best-selling authors whose books have sold over 7 million copies in more than two dozen languages. Les is a psychologist, and Leslie is a marriage and family therapist. The Parrotts were instrumental in the founding of eHarmony, and they are also founders of the online assessment for couples: BetterLove.com. The Parrotts have been featured in USA Today, New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. Their television appearances include CNN, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Today Show, The View, and Oprah. Les and Leslie live in Seattle with their two sons.

“We are excited about this event,” said Naomi Brower, USU Extension professor in Weber County. “We have a fantastic lineup of speakers from across the nation, and we are confident the couples that attend will come away with information and skills to enhance their relationship.”

Early registration is $15 a couple through January 31. Tickets purchased after January 31 are $20. For tickets and additional information, visit https://relationships.usu.edu/mc25.

The Utah Commission on Marriage is a co-sponsor of the Utah Marriage Celebration.