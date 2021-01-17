USU Extension Co-Sponsors Utah Marriage Celebration

By Julene Reese

Utah State University Extension co-sponsors the Utah Marriage Celebration held online Friday, Feb. 19, from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Designed as a date night for those who want to prepare for or strengthen their marriage, the marriage celebration features workshops presented by professionals from across the nation. Workshops include such topics as intimacy, communication and staying connected.

The conference begins at 6 p.m. and includes two live workshop sessions. Bonus pre-recorded workshop sessions, including topics on strengthening marriage, playing as a couple and others, are available from 4 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.

The keynote speaker is Morgan Cutlip, Ph.D., who will address “Managing Stress + Minding Your Relationship.” Capnote speaker is David Schramm, Ph.D., whose address, “Together We Thrive,” concludes the evening. Cutlip is the creator of innovative and practical resources, content and online courses for Love Thinks, LLC. “Dr. Dave” is a USU professor and Extension family life specialist who is a guest speaker nationwide.

“We are excited about this event,” said Naomi Brower, USU Extension professor in Weber County. “We have a fantastic lineup of speakers from across the nation and we are confident that the couples that attend will come away with information and skills to enhance their relationship. Given the challenges of this year, this information is more important than ever.”

Tickets are available at marriagecelebration2021.eventbrite.com or by calling 1-801-399-8207. Early registration is $10 per couple through Jan. 31. Tickets purchased after Jan. 31 are $15. More information can be found at relationships.usu.edu.

The Utah Commission on Marriage is a co-sponsor for the Utah Marriage Celebration.