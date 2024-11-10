USU Extension Financial Program Wins National Award

By Shelby Ruud

Empowering Financial Wellness (EFW), a Utah State University Extension program in collaboration with the Department of Workforce Services, recently received national recognition as an outstanding financial education program.

This first-place award from the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences celebrates EFW’s significant impact on financial literacy and empowering Utah residents to make informed financial decisions.

“National award recognition is incredibly valuable because it highlights the program’s effectiveness and impact on individuals and families,” said Amanda Christensen, USU Extension professor and member of the EFW team. “This recognition emphasizes the importance of prioritizing funding for financial education to build stronger, more resilient communities.”

Christensen, along with fellow USU Extension professors Andrea Schmutz and Melanie Jewkes, created EFW in 2020.

The EFW program focuses on serving limited-income households and educators across Utah, helping them make informed financial choices that align with their life goals. Through webinars, workshops, resources, and educational outreach, EFW covers essential financial topics such as budgeting, debt management, homeownership preparation, managing inflation, and investing.

EFW has reached over 21,000 residents, with participants in every county in the state. To amplify its impact, the program has collaborated with community partners such as the Utah Department of Workforce Services, Utah Financial Empowerment Coalition, the Utah Office of the State Treasurer, and the A Bolder Way Forward initiative. EFW participants report increases in savings, decreased debt, and increased ability to handle financial shock.

Moving forward, EFW aims to secure permanent legislative funding to support dedicated program coordinators and expand its reach even further.

Upcoming EFW webinars and classes can be found here, with more events added periodically. Groups and individuals can apply to host a class here.