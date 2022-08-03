USU Extension Hosts “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” Workshops

By Julene Reese

Utah State University Extension hosts the “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” (BOW) educational skills workshops Aug. 25-27 at the Holmstead Ranch Resort in the Central Utah area. Geared to women 18 years old and older, the workshops focus on outdoor activities in an environment conducive to learning, making friends and having fun.

During the three-day event, women can select to learn a variety of outdoor skills, including rock climbing, rappelling, firearm safety, rifle shooting, archery, outdoor photography, outdoor cooking, backpacking/hiking, Leave No Trace principles, camping, hunting, fishing and more.

Andrea Schmutz, USU Extension assistant professor in Washington County and local program organizer, said the workshops are for everyone, including beginners who hope to learn new skills, those who know how to do some of the activities but would like to try something new, and those who enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals.

“BOW is an amazing educational program, and we are excited we get to bring this national program to Utah,” she said. “We hope to empower women to feel comfortable in participating in outdoor activities, take advantage of the physical and mental health benefits of spending time outdoors, and feel confident in learning new skills.”

The registration link and information can be found at https://bowutah.eventbrite.com. The cost is $350-$400 per person, depending on accommodations. Registration closes Aug. 4. For further information, contact Schmutz at Andrea.Schumtz@usu.edu or (435) 817-6373.