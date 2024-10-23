USU Extension Introduces “Skills to Support Mental Health in Uncertain Times” Series

USU Extension Press Release

We may live in “uncertain times,” but some times are more uncertain than others. Utah State University Extension has developed a three-part “Skills to Support Mental Health in Uncertain Times” series. The free series of fact sheets is designed to equip individuals with the practical skills needed to enhance mental well-being, resilience, and psychological flexibility in the face of uncertainty.

Daily life can seem overwhelming and distressing. The series addresses these concerns by teaching essential skills for managing mental health. Research-backed strategies are presented to help individuals navigate difficult thoughts and emotions, approach their day mindfully, and align their actions with personal values.

The fact sheets were produced by a team of USU researchers and Extension faculty, including Heather Kelley, Rachel Byers, Ty Aller, and Tim Keady.

The series is divided into three comprehensive fact sheets, each focusing on a specific skill set that can improve mental health during uncertain times.

Part 1: Being Open

This fact sheet emphasizes the importance of accepting difficult emotions without judgment and allowing them to pass. By practicing openness, individuals can prevent themselves from becoming stuck in negative thoughts or feelings. Through exercises that encourage acceptance, individuals can begin to focus on what matters most to them, even in challenging situations.

Part 2: Cultivating Awareness

This fact sheet emphasizes increasing mindfulness and self-awareness, which are essential for coping with anxiety and stress. By practicing mindfulness exercises, individuals can learn to observe their thoughts and feelings without judgment, remaining connected to the present moment. The fact sheet also explores how to develop awareness during daily activities, fostering a greater sense of purpose in everyday life.

Part 3: Being Engaged

The final fact sheet encourages individuals to take meaningful action aligned with their core values. By setting value-driven goals and embracing resilience, individuals can remain engaged in life, even when facing setbacks. Strategies such as using the SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound) goal framework and practicing self-compassion are outlined to help individuals turn their values into purposeful actions.

Each fact sheet provides practical exercises, including mindfulness techniques, goal-setting tools, and exercises for working with difficult thoughts and feelings. These tools are grounded in acceptance and commitment therapy, which emphasizes adapting to challenging feelings and thoughts while remaining true to one’s values and making steps toward them. The series aims to offer support not only to individuals struggling with mental health concerns but also to their families, caregivers, and communities.

To access the “Skills to Support Mental Health in Uncertain Times” fact sheet series, click here and search “Uncertain Times,” or click here.