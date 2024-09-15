USU Extension Launches Comprehensive Series on Coping with Loneliness

USU Extension Press Release

Loneliness is a top public health concern, according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy. Studies show it has detrimental effects on both mental and physical health, including increased risks of cardiovascular disease, dementia, depression, and premature death. The mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Utah State University Extension recently released a four-part series of fact sheets, “Coping with Loneliness,” designed to address one of the most pressing public health issues of our time. Written by a team of Mental Health Initiative Extension faculty, the series provides practical strategies to combat loneliness, a condition the U.S. Surgeon General has identified as a critical threat to public health.

The “Coping with Loneliness” series addresses four parts, each focusing on different aspects of loneliness and providing targeted strategies for improvement:

Part 1: Look Inward – This section encourages individuals to engage in self-reflection to understand the root causes of their loneliness. It explores the importance of self-acceptance, mindfulness, and self-care in managing loneliness. By identifying personal triggers and practicing self-compassion, individuals can create a solid foundation for healthier social connections.

Part 2: Look Outward – Emphasizing the importance of external connections, this section offers practical advice on increasing social group memberships, connecting through art and laughter and spending time in nature. It also highlights the role of friendships and community service in fostering a sense of belonging and purpose.

Part 3: Focus on What You Can Change – This section empowers individuals to take control of their social interactions by using social media intentionally, reaching out for support and avoiding unhealthy relationships. It also discusses the benefits of adopting a growth mindset and practicing gratitude as tools to overcome loneliness.

Part 4: Support Others Who Experience Loneliness – The final part recognizes the reciprocal nature of social support and provides guidance on how to effectively support loved ones who are experiencing loneliness. It covers active listening, empathy, and community involvement as key strategies for helping others while simultaneously reducing one’s own loneliness.

The “Coping with Loneliness” series offers practical advice and empowers individuals to take proactive steps toward improving their social well-being. By looking inward and outward, focusing on controllable aspects of life, and supporting others, individuals can combat the negative effects of loneliness and build a more connected and fulfilling life.

USU Extension authors of the series include Melanie Dabb, Jared Hawkins, Christina Pay, Eva Timothy, Cindy Jenkins, and Christine Jensen.

To access the “Coping with Loneliness” fact sheets, visit https://digitalcommons.usu.edu/extension/ and search “loneliness.”