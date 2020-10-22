USU Extension Leads Utah’s First Statewide Trails and Waterways Cleanup

USU Extension Press Release

Utah State University Water Quality Extension leads Utah’s first statewide trails and waterways volunteer cleanup Oct. 31 through Nov. 8. Local governments, nonprofits and volunteers across Utah will partner to remove garbage from public lands and help improve waterways.

“The idea behind the event is to encourage people across the state to take initiative and act as stewards of our watersheds,” said Hope Braithwaite, USU Extension assistant professor for watershed quality. “Our goal is to help people recognize that the garbage in their neighborhoods, park or favorite trail can eventually end up in our waterways.”

Braithwaite said participants are encouraged to sign up, choose a location, collect trash and document results by recording what they collect using the Clean Swell app or datasheet, included in the website below. Volunteers can share results on social media using #PackItOutUtah2020. All those who sign up and participate will be entered in a prize drawing.

“This year was a big year for outdoor recreation,” said Carly Lansche, regional trail and active transportation coordinator for Cache County. “While we love seeing more people outside enjoying Utah’s beautiful public lands, we also need everyone to understand how important it is to pack out their trash.”

Braithwaite said anywhere trash is collected will have a positive impact on our local environment and water quality.

“Let’s show Utah some love after the busy summer recreation season and collect as much trash as possible from our public lands and waterways,” she said.

Visit http://bit.ly/PackItOutUtah2020 for event information and to sign up.

Partner organizations in this effort include Seven Canyons Trust, Save Our Canyons, Patagonia, Utah Water Watch, Friends of Great Salt Lake, Inland Ocean Coalition, Utah Division of Water Quality, Cache County, The Trails Cache, Recycle Utah, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, UDAF, City of Cottonwood Heights, Elements of Change, The Wonderment, Utah Rivers Council, Jordan River Commission, Ogden Nature Center, Central Wasatch Commission, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, Cottonwood Canyons Foundation, Conserve Southwest Utah, Trout Unlimited and Northeastern Utah Mountain Bikers. More partners are being added daily.