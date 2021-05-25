USU Extension Releases New Pocket Vegetable Gardening Guide

By Julene Reese

Utah State University Extension recently released “The Pocket Gardener – A Quick Reference Guide to Planting, Growing, and Harvesting Vegetables.” The guide can be found at pocketgardener.usu.edu.

Sheriden Hansen, Utah State University Extension horticulturist and one of three authors for the guide, said it was designed to provide information for gardeners when they are outside planting and working in the garden.

“With the increased number of new gardeners due to COVID-19, we saw a need for accessible, basic information that would be quick and easy to find,” she said. “It’s like having an expert in your back pocket to answer questions and help you be successful!”

Hansen said basic planting information and tips for each vegetable are front and center, including general planting dates, seedling depth and tips for transplanting. There are also links to in-depth information, and for those who have specific questions, contact links are provided.

Additional authors for the guide are JayDee Gunnell, USU Extension horticulturist, and Dan Drost, USU Extension vegetable specialist.