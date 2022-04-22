USU Extension to Host In-Person Remote Teams Summit

By Shelby Ruud

The Remote Online Initiative (ROI), a Utah State University Extension program, will host the Remote Teams Summit: Building Excellence in Remote Teams on May 4 at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo.

The summit is designed for professionals who manage remote teams of employees. Along with networking with other remote team leaders, participants will learn how to apply research-based practices in a remote-first company, proven techniques for facilitating remote team collaboration, the latest tools for management and communication, validated remote work policies, and more.

Featured speakers include Jesse Mecham, CEO and founder of the budgeting software company You Need a Budget; Susan Madsen, USU professor and global thought leader on women and leadership; Stephen Brown, chief operating officer of LedgerGurus; Heather Borski, deputy director of the Utah Department of Health; and other insightful leaders.

“We are so excited to offer this summit,” said Paul Hill, USU Extension professor and director of the ROI. “It’s our way of creating a community of leaders and managers who want to find ways to continuously improve their leadership of distributed teams.”

Registration for the summit is $125, with an early bird rate of $98 available before April 25. Click here to register.