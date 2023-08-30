USU Extension to Host Remote Teams Summit

By Shelby Ruud

The Remote Online Initiative (ROI) program from Utah State University Extension will host the “Remote Teams Summit: Find the Optimal Intersection of Performance and Wellbeing” on Sept. 15 at the National Ability Center in Park City.

The summit is designed for professionals who manage fully remote or hybrid teams of employees. Along with networking with other remote team leaders, participants will learn about the importance of trust in a remote work culture, tools for productivity and communication in remote teams, innovative remote work policies, practices for hiring remote employees, and more.

“Today’s work landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, underscoring the necessity for leaders to be agile, adaptive and informed,” said Paul Hill, USU Extension professor and director of the ROI program. “The Remote Teams Summit is more than just an event; it’s an essential convergence of innovative minds aiming to navigate the intricate maze of remote work dynamics.”

Featured speakers include Liam Martin, co-founder of Time Doctor and co-author of the book “Running Remote;” Jeb Hurley, managing partner at Brainware Partners; Mark Cruth, a modern work coach at Atlassian; Luis Cordova, CEO of WANDR; Logan Mallory, vice president of marketing at Motivosity; Cassie Whitlock, adjunct professor at USU; and Gastón Algaze, founder and CEO of Jetpacks!.

“As we gather in person, we recognize the irony but also the importance of face-to-face interactions in understanding the digital space better,” Hill said. “Attendees will not only gain insights into fostering trust in virtual teams, hiring strategies and leveraging technology, but they will also be part of a larger dialogue that shapes the future of work here in Utah.”

Registration for the summit is $175, with an early bird rate of $120 available through Sept. 1. Breakfast and lunch are included, along with the chance to win door prizes. Attending the summit can qualify attendees for 12 professional development credits for the Society for Human Resource Management.

Click here for more information and to register for the event.