USU Extension Website Offers Drought Information and Resources

By Julene Reese

Due to drought conditions throughout the state, Governor Spencer Cox recently issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for Utah. To date, 100% of Utah is in the moderate drought category, and 90% of the state is experiencing extreme drought.

To assist homeowners, businesses, agricultural producers, stakeholders, government partners and others, Utah State University Extension created a new website with drought information and resources. It can be found at extension.usu.edu/drought and includes current information from county and campus-based faculty. New information will be added as it becomes available.

“With a dry summer predicted, we are very concerned about the drought in Utah and how it will affect our homeowners and ag producers,” said Ken White, USU Extension vice president. “We have remarkable researchers who have been studying drought-related issues extensively over the years. This new website will provide a central location for these resources so that users have quick access to them and can get the help and information they need.”

Extension faculty members have presented drought-related webinars and workshops recently, with more planned for this spring and summer. Links to their resources will be included on the website, as well as information about upcoming events.

Justen Smith, state agricultural Extension program leader, said Utah is the second driest state in the nation, and for many years, USU Extension has provided research-based, factual information on issues related to living in an arid state.

“USU Extension is well equipped to provide the information and resources related to water conservation and finding solutions to navigate the dry conditions ahead,” Smith said. “In addition to the volumes of great information that already exist, the new drought website should be checked regularly for new publications, educational videos and links to resources from partner organizations.”

Website topics include in-home water conservation, landscape water conservation, gardening, range and livestock drought resources, crops resources, economic resources available during a drought, and general information on water conservation.