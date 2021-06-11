USU Extension’s Kathie Thayn Honored Ahead of Retirement

On Wednesday evening, the Carbon County Commissioners took time during their meeting to recognize Kathie Thayn, who will be entering retirement on June 30.

Thayn is the USU Extension secretary and has worked there since 2005. Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes remarked that this is a happy day for Thayn, who has worked really hard in the last 16 years.

She also stated that there are things that take place behind the scenes that nobody realizes an employee does. Thayn not only puts great work into her job, but works on various projects as well.

“She’s put endless hours into numerous county fairs,” Barnes stated.

Thayn also prepares marriage packets that are given to those that go to the county to receive their marriage licenses at the clerk’s office. Barnes stated that Thayn has accomplished much and this is just a small example of what she has done.

Steven Price, Thayn’s supervisor, also took time to speak on her accomplishments and how much she has done for USU Extension.

“She really is the glue that keeps our team running,” Price said.

He continued by saying that they appreciate her and that they are going to be sad to see her leave. Thayn was then given both a certificate from Price and a plaque from the county to commemorate her retirement.