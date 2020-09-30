USU Extension’s New PowerPay Money Mastery Course Launched

USU Extension Press Release

Utah State University Extension recently launched PowerPay Money Mastery, an online financial education course that provides tools and information to teach real-life money smarts. Course modules include personal financial vision, money personality, tracking expenses, budgeting, managing debt, understanding credit and saving money. Bonus module topics include insurance, investing and homeownership.

Amanda Christensen, Utah State University Extension associate professor and accredited financial counselor, is the course co-creator, along with financial colleagues Alena Johnson, of USU, and Luke Erickson, of the University of Idaho. Christensen said the video-based modules are designed to provide participants with information to bring financial peace of mind.

“With so much that feels beyond our control, chaotic or hectic right now, it’s nice to revisit personal finance best-practices, which are completely within our control,” she said.

The PowerPay Money Mastery online course is a video-based course with worksheets and further resources designed to help participants take a deeper dive into the topics they need most.

“This structure allows people to really tailor their course experience to their individual needs,” she said.

Christensen and USU Extension colleagues Andrea Schmutz, Lendel Narine and Melanie Jewkes are principal investigators of a nearly $900,000 grant awarded to USU Extension this summer by the Department of Workforce Services. The Empowering Financial Wellness grant will help provide financial education across the state.

“We are extremely appreciative of this grant because it will provide tools for low-income populations, women and educators across Utah to improve their financial wellness via online and in-person experiences,” she said. “In addition, it provides fee waivers to cover the cost of the PowerPay Money Mastery course for those with significant financial need.”

To learn more about the course and for registration information, visit PowerPay.org. For financial tips and information, visit utahmoneymoms.com.