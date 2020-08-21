USU Offers Free Short-Term Training to Utahns Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

USUE Press Release

Utah State University will provide short-term training for in-demand industries to help people looking to change careers or advance the skills of those economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a partnership with Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s office and the Utah System of Higher Education’s Learn and Work in Utah program, some courses now available will be 100% online with others blended to provide convenient options. The programs are free to qualifying participants.

“We are excited that these programs provide options to Utahns across the state who have been financially impacted by recent events,” said President Noelle E. Cockett. “We’ve partnered with communities and industry to create training programs that are needed in our regions, which can be found on USU’s Learn and Work in Utah website. We hope individuals will take advantage of this opportunity to pivot or advance their careers.”

USU’s certificate options are offered online or in-person through its statewide system, providing educational opportunities to communities throughout rural Utah. Qualifying individuals who are unemployed or underemployed because of COVID-19 and who are legal residents of Utah will have their tuition covered through funding the governor’s office has received from the federal CARES Act. Time to completion varies by program. Credits are “stackable” and can be applied toward select associate or bachelor’s degree programs, providing a low-cost pathway for students to earn a college degree.

USU is offering 100% online certificate options in the following areas:

cloud computing

teaching

web/mobile development

software development

The demand for computing skills in secondary education and industry has been unmet for a number of years and is expected to grow for the foreseeable future. Students completing USU’s certification receive a 50% discount on Amazon’s certification exams. These options have overlapping course requirements, making them stackable, benefitting students who complete multiple certificate options.

The Career and Technical Education Academy is also 100% online and provides students with the opportunity to complete the needed continuing education units (CEUs) to find employment back in the classroom while simultaneously improving their technology skills and resources to use tools to help students maximize their learning while remaining safe.

In Price, Moab and Blanding, students can prepare to become certified nursing assistants (CNA) through the Learn and Work Utah program. Healthcare is one of the fastest growing industries in the United States, and USU is committed to addressing the statewide nursing shortages by providing a variety of programming options, including a career pathway that ultimately leads to a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

USU’s Heavy Equipment and Trucking options available in Price and Blanding is intended for those interested in obtaining the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Skills are competency-based, so one must be mastered before advancing on to the next. The program emphasizes hands-on training with realistic simulators.

Available only in Price, additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, builds materials from polymers or metals according to a software-controlled design. The demand for manufacturing technicians with additive processes skills is significant, especially in southeast Utah, where entry-level wages are about $51,000.

To learn more and get started, visit usu.edu/learnwork/. As funding is only available for fall semester at this time, those interested should apply immediately.