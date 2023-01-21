USU Presidential Search Committee Announces Public Meetings￼

USU Press Release

The Utah State University Presidential Search Committee will host six public meetings on Jan. 25-27 and Feb. 2 to obtain input from members of the USU community and the general public on the search for the next USU president. Attendees will have the opportunity to join in-person or virtual meetings.

Public input from these meetings will help the committee shape a position announcement, the primary advertisement for the position used in recruiting candidates. Those unable to attend these meetings are encouraged to submit feedback by emailing usupresidentialsearch@ushe.edu or submitting an anonymous comment online at ushe.edu/usu-president-search-feedback.

WHO: WHERE: VIRTUAL ACCESS: WHEN: This public meeting is reserved for faculty and staff feedback. USU Logan Campus Eccles Conference Center Auditorium

550 North 900 East

Logan, Utah N/A – This is an in-person meeting only. January 25, 2023

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. This public meeting is reserved for student feedback. USU Logan Campus Eccles Conference Center Auditorium

550 North 900 East

Logan, Utah N/A – This is an in-person meeting only. January 26, 2023

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. This public meeting is reserved for feedback from the general public. USU Logan Campus Eccles Conference Center Auditorium

550 North 900 East

Logan, Utah N/A – This is an in-person meeting only. January 26, 2023

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. This public meeting is available to all USU stakeholders statewide. N/A – This is a virtual meeting only. To join, you must register at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/

tZIpcu6tqT4oH9zXQh_JyEKTNlhPc5PC0uUD **To comment, we ask that participants use the “raise hand” function in Zoom or use the chat function to notify the moderator and wait to be called on. January 27, 2023

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. This public meeting is available to all USU Uintah Basin stakeholders. USU Uintah Basin Campus Bingham Entrepreneurship and Energy Research Center (BEERC)

Conference Room 101

320 Aggie Boulevard

Vernal, Utah N/A – This is an in-person meeting only. February 2, 2023

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. This public meeting is available to all USU Eastern stakeholders. USU Eastern Campus Jennifer Leavitt Student Center Multipurpose Room

451 East 400 North

Price, Utah N/A – This is an in-person meeting only. February 2, 2023

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

After the position announcement is finalized, the committee will go to work, utilizing a search firm, recruiting candidates, screening applications and conducting interviews with a number of potential finalists. The next public announcement from the committee will be when it recommends three to five finalists to the Utah Board of Higher Education. It is anticipated that a new president will be selected by the summer of 2023.

To learn more about the search process, visit usu.edu/president-search. Those unable to attend these meetings are encouraged to submit feedback to the search committee by emailing usupresidentialsearch@ushe.edu or submitting an anonymous comment online at ushe.edu/usu-president-search-feedback.

The Utah State University Presidential Search Committee is co-chaired by Utah Board of Higher Education member Richard Wheeler and Utah State University Board of Trustees Chair Kent Alder. It is comprised of representatives from the Board of Higher Education, trustees and institutional stakeholders, including faculty, staff, students, administration, alumni and community members.

President Noelle Cockett announced in November 2022 that she plans to step down effective July 2023.