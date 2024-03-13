USU Student Artwork is being Shown in a Combined Exhibit at Gallery East

Gallery East Press Release

Price, UT—A collaborative exhibition of student artwork from the Logan, Blanding, and Price campuses will be on view at Gallery East from March 4 through March 29. The exhibit, entitled “Here, There, and Everywhere,” is a representative collection of work produced by undergraduate students from three campuses of Utah State University.

Gallery director Noel Carmack characterized the work as examples of some of the best from these respective campuses. “Visitors will see that the exhibit is comprised of nearly all the fine art media or disciplines that are taught on these campuses,” he says. “This includes drawing, painting, ceramics, sculpture, photography, and printmaking. These undergraduate art students are pursuing either an associate (AA) degree or a baccalaureate degree (BA, BS, or BFA) in fine art.”

The fruits of their creative endeavors are material in getting placed in other art degree programs, art related jobs and design positions. Carmack further commented, “Many of these students go on to become working studio artists, others find employment as graphic artists, illustrators, interior designers, and museum curators.”

Whatever their motivation, these young students take visual arts classes for personal expression and enrichment. Often, their experience in studio art courses is their first formal education in the visual arts.

For those who ultimately graduate and go on to arts-related disciplines, or perhaps take career positions in technical, science, engineering, and labor-intensive fields, they will apply those creative processes in their respective endeavors.

It is our hope that visitors to this exhibit will recognize the artistic skills and hard work that goes into each piece on display.

This exhibit will continue through March 29. A reception has not been planned for this exhibit.

The gallery is free and open to the public during the academic year.

Gallery East’s Spring 2024 hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Closed weekends, and holidays.

For questions, contact Noel Carmack at 435-613-5241 or by email at noel.carmack@usu.edu.