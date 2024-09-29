USU UWLP and Envision Utah Publish “What Matters Most to Utahns?”

USU Extension Press Release

Envision Utah, a nonprofit organization focused on enhancing the quality of life in Utah communities, conducted an online survey of Utahns in November 2021 to identify their values, priorities, and pressing concerns. The study identified key issues Utahns need to prioritize to ensure that more Utah women and their families thrive.

According to the results, the most important issues both men and women agreed on include water, housing/cost of living, healthcare, education, air quality, and economic development/jobs. Respondents considered diversity and inclusion, climate change, and arts and culture less urgent. But the survey also found that men and women differ in certain areas.

“Women placed higher importance on healthcare, preparation for disasters, diversity and inclusion, climate change, and arts and culture – issues that are more closely linked to overall quality of life,” said Susan R. Madsen, director of the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP), who partnered with Envision Utah to publish the survey results. “As those who are more likely to serve as primary caregivers for children and elderly family members, perhaps women have more immediate concerns about their health and safety and are more sympathetic to underserved or marginalized groups.”

The numbers echo the 2023 WalletHub gender study gap that ranked Utah as the worst state for women’s equality. The study underscores the need for strategies to address gender disparities in the state’s performance on issues important to all Utahns – especially Utah women.

When participants were asked to review a phrase and indicate if it was unifying and constructive or more divisive and hurtful, women found the word “color blindness” more divisive than men (5.5 compared to 6.1, respectively). The varied perceptions of terms related to divisiveness and inclusivity have never been more apparent than they are in the current political landscape. The findings from this report confirm the obvious: careful communication is essential in policy discussions that seek to affect change; paramount are the terms that evoke different reactions and levels of divisiveness.

“Women rated Utah’s performance lower than men on 14 of the 17 issues,” Madsen said. “This represents a notable gender gap, with women identifying a great need for improvement in these important areas.”

Madsen recommends that policymakers prioritize and engage the women adversely impacted in these areas.

“Including more women’s voices in decision-making will ensure that all Utah residents are better represented and served,” she said.

The gender differences in how well Utah is performing emphasize the need for targeted interventions and improvements. Policymakers and organizations must prioritize equality for women in the workplace, including job opportunities, promotions, and equal pay for equal work. Advancing workplace measures and addressing affordable housing and healthcare services can help ease the high costs of living currently facing Utahns.

“Research over the last several decades demonstrates that when individuals and organizations better understand gender differences in values, attitudes, and experiences, more people are better served in ways that yield the greatest impact,” Madsen said.

Authors of the white paper include Madsen, the Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the USU Jon M. Huntsman School of Business, Eric Dahlin, associate professor of sociology at Brigham Young University, and Kolene Anderson, associate director of the USU Utah Women & Leadership Project.

