USU Eastern Celebrates NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Several Utah State Eastern’s athletic teams have achieved an impressive milestone by being named NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year. This prestigious recognition celebrates their exceptional academic performance alongside their athletic success.

The NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year award is granted to teams that have demonstrated outstanding scholastic achievements, maintaining high GPA standards while balancing rigorous training and competition schedules. Utah State Eastern’s student-athletes have excelled in their academic endeavors, showcasing their dedication and commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

The following teams took a spot in the GPA rankings:

Women’s Soccer: 3.76 (#3 In The Nation)

Women’s Basketball: 3.69 (#4 In The Nation)

Women’s Volleyball 3.59

Softball: 3.59

Baseball: 3.15

Although not members of the NJCAA, the following programs play a equal and crucial role in the overall success and support of the department. They too excelled in the classroom with the following GPA achievements:

Rodeo: 3.65

Cheer: 3.26

Dance: 3.25

Drumline: 3.23

Collectively the sports programs at USU Eastern earned a remarkable 3.31 GPA.

“These achievements highlight the incredible dedication and hard work of our student-athletes,” said Jess Brinkerhoff, USU Eastern Athletic Director. “Balancing the demands of both academic and athletic excellence is no easy task, and our teams have risen to the occasion. Their hard work and commitment set a high standard for future Eagles to follow, and we couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments.”