USUE Baseball Battles, Drops Series Against College of Southern Idaho

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1 – Eastern 5, CSI 8

The College of Southern Idaho baseball team defeated USU Eastern 8-5 on Thursday to open a four-game series in Scenic West Athletic Conference action. It was a game that saw five lead changes.

The Golden Eagles jumped on the board in the first inning but the Eagles of Price answered back, scoring two in the fourth to take the lead. CSI came right back with two in the fourth but USU Eastern tied it in the sixth. That is when the Golden Eagles took the lead for good, scoring four runs in the sixth.

“We came out strong and saw strong things in this game,” said head coach Kirk Haney. “We battled back and forth and ended up on the losing end, but we played hard and competed the whole game.”

Game 2 – Eastern 1, CSI 3

Parker Buys took the mound in game two and threw a gem. Parker threw 5.1 innings, giving up just one run and striking out eight. Parker threw well and kept the Eagles right where they needed to be throughout the game; however Eastern fell late in the game to CSI. CSI’s pitching did their job of keeping Eastern off the board and gave up just one run.

For Eastern, Dylan Sanchez led the way with two hits, with Parker Applegate and Max Nichols adding the two other hits in the game. Nichols scored the lone run for the Eagles in game two.

Game 3 – Eastern 1, CSI 7

Riley Ashton took the loss for Eastern in game three but threw 4.2 innings with four strikeouts, two walks and just four runs. Ashton competed in his first start on the mound in a couple weeks; he went right at batters and challenged each hitter. Kaden Stewart came into the game and threw 1.1 innings and struck out one batter.

At the plate, Eastern managed just three hits in the game. Ethan Udy , Ryder Peterson and Skiler Hohrein managed the three hits, with Hohrein hitting a home run in the sixth to put Eastern on the board.

“These double headers are tough days,” said Coach Haney. “We saw great pitching and lost a close one in game two. Our pitchers worked out of big situations and allowed for us to stay right in the game. We were just missing that one or two little spark plays to put us on top.”

Game 4 – Eastern 7, CSI 13

Despite the loss in game four, Utah State Eastern did collect eight hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, CSI had 12 hits on the way to victory.

USU Eastern notched four runs in the third inning. Dylan Sanchez and Ty Barker each had RBIs in the frame.

Hayden Brock led things off on the mound for Utah State Eastern. The righty lasted six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out six. Mason Nielson and Cody Lowe entered the game as relief, throwing 1 2/3 innings and 1/3 of an inning, respectively.

USU Eastern hit one home run on the day as Barker had a homer in the third inning. The Eagles collected eight hits on the day. Hohrein and Sanchez both managed multiple hits for USU Eastern with two apiece.

Next up, USU Eastern baseball will head to Logan, Utah to play Utah State Club on Friday and Saturday.