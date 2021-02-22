USUE Baseball Battles, Goes 1-3 Against Cochise College

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USUE Press Release

COCHISE SERIES – PRESEASON PLAY

Game 1: 6-2 Loss

Parker Buys started the game for Utah State Eastern. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing eight hits and six runs while striking out six and walking one. Mason Nielson threw two innings out of the bullpen.

Utah State Eastern launched one home run on the day. Ryder Peterson had a dinger in the sixth inning. Kaden Kunz, Peterson, Dylan Rodriguez and Ethan Udy all had one hit to lead Utah State Eastern.

Game 2: 10-8 Loss

Utah State Eastern lost the lead late in a 10-8 defeat to the Apaches on Friday. Utah State Eastern tallied one home run on the day. Kaden Kunz had a dinger in the seventh inning. Ryder Peterson went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Utah State Eastern in hits.

“We had a lot of really good things happen in today’s game. We were just missing a few timely hits that would have changed the game,” said head coach Kirk Haney.

Karter Pope led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Utah State Eastern. The righty surrendered five runs on four hits over three innings, striking out two. Riley Ashton and Gabe Lundbeck entered the game as relief, throwing three innings and two innings, respectively.

“I was pleased with the pitching today,” Coach Haney said. “Cochise is a very well coached team that plays the game well. Our team did a good job competing throughout the day.”

Game 3: 3-2 Loss

Both teams were strong on the mound on Saturday, but the Apaches were just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Utah State Eastern. Kody Nelson started the game for Utah State Eastern and recorded 18 outs.

In the first inning, the Apaches got their offense started when Jimmy De Leon’s sac fly scored one run for Cochise. In the top of the second inning, Utah State Eastern tied things up at one when Ty Barker singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

Nelson took the loss for Utah State Eastern. The left hander lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out two and walking zero.

Parker Applegate went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Utah State Eastern in hits. Utah State Eastern was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Ryder Peterson had the most chances in the field with six.

“We were right in this game. The whole time, Kody threw well and kept us in the game. We started to show how good we can be and the pieces started to click,” said Coach Haney. “We played a very good defensive game like in game two. We put ourselves in positions to win all through the game, but couldn’t capitalize in crunch time at the plate.”

Game 4: 10-9 Win

Both offenses were strong at the plate as Utah State Eastern collected 12 hits and the Apaches tallied 14 in the high-scoring affair. Utah State Eastern fired up the offense in the first inning. Utah State Eastern scored two runs when Ryder Peterson homered. Utah State Eastern scored three runs in the fourth inning. The rally was led by singles by Peterson and Dylan Sanchez and a double by Ethan Udy.

Hayden Brock pitched Utah State Eastern to victory. The righty went four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four. Max Nichols, Kaden Stewart and Cody Lowe all put in work with relief out of the bullpen, steering their team toward the victory. Stewart recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Utah State Eastern.

Eastern hit three home runs on the day. Sanchez went for the long ball in the third inning and Udy went deep in the seventh inning. Peterson went yard in the first inning.

Utah State Eastern totaled 12 hits in the game. Udy, Parker Applegate, Skiler Hohrein, Sanchez and Peterson all had multiple hits for Utah State Eastern. Peterson, Sanchez, Hohrein, Applegate and Udy all had two hits to lead Utah State Eastern.

“This game was a real team effort. We had great plays defensively, great pitching, and did well at the plate throughout the whole game. Even with the late comeback scare, our players kept composure and came out with a win,” said Coach Haney.