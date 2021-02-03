USUE Baseball Dominates Community Christian College

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1:

In the first inning, Utah State Eastern got its offense started. Utah State Eastern scored two runs when freshman Parker Applegate singled. Applegate finished the day going 2-3, leading the Eagles with his bat. Ty Barker, also a freshman, continued his hitting from the previous week, adding another RBI.

Sophomore Parker Buys got the start on the mound, going five innings and not allowing a hit until the fifth inning. Parker finished the day with seven strikeouts, two walks and only the one hit.

“Parker threw a great game this weekend. He went in and challenged batter after batter and our defense made some great plays,” said head coach Kirk Haney.

Gabe Lundbeck came in for the save opportunity and slammed the door on any chance for a comeback for Community Christian. Gabe had two strikeouts, one walk and gave up only one hit.

Game 2:

Eastern had all cylinders firing on offense on Friday, winning big over Community Christian 13-1. The Eagles got things moving in the first inning when Dylan Rodriguez singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Eastern notched five runs in the third inning. The offensive firepower by Utah State Eastern was led by freshmen Skiler Hohrein , Dawsen Hall , Ethan Udy and Ryder Peterson who all drove in runs.

Sophomore Karter Pope earned the win for Utah State Eastern. The righty lasted four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five and walking one. Kaden Stewart threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

“We came together in this game and did a lot of things right. We had a goal to keep pressure throughout the game and not get caught in cruise control. The team kept their focus and was able to finish the game early,” said coach Haney.

Game 3:

Dylan Sanchez led the team to victory by driving in four runs in game three. Sanchez went 2-2 at the plate, driving in runs on a home run in the second and a double in the third.

Utah State Eastern opened up scoring in the first inning when Ethan Udy grounded out, scoring one run. Eastern put up six runs in the third inning. The big inning was thanks to doubles by Sanchez and Drew Staley , a walk by Kevin Shelley and a single by Skiler Hohrein . Eleven different players had a hit in the game.

Kody Nelson led the Utah State Eastern to victory on the hill. Nelson allowed three hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out seven and walking zero. Ashton threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

“This game was a mental battle from the time we stepped off the bus to the time we got back on the bus. We were in the rain and snow. We never let the cold phase us and did what was needed to win the game,” said coach Haney.

Eastern Baseball will travel to Douglas Arizona to take on Cochise CC in a four-game series on Feb. 19 and 20.