USUE Baseball Goes 2-2 Against CSI in Opening Weekend

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

By Kirk Haney

Game 1

Ryder Peterson , Skiler Hohrein , Gabe Childs , Dylan Rodriguez and Ethan Udy all had one hit to lead Utah State Eastern. Eastern bats were slow to start but had great at bats throughout the game.

Game 2

Utah State Eastern snatched the lead late in the game in a 13-2 victory over CSI on Friday. The game was tied at one with Utah State Eastern batting in the top of the sixth when Ty Barker doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring three runs.

Utah State Eastern secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the seventh inning. The offensive onslaught came from triples by freshman Gabe Childs and sophomore Dylan Sanchez , singles by Dylan Rodriguez and Max Nichols, a walk by Parker Applegate , and an error on a ball put in play by Ryder Peterson .

Sophomore Parker Buys was the winning pitcher for Utah State Eastern. Buys surrendered two runs on four hits over six innings, striking out five.

Utah State Eastern tallied 12 hits on the day. Rodriguez, Barker, Sanchez, and Kaden Kunz each managed multiple hits for Utah State Eastern. Sophomore Dylan Rodriguez went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Utah State Eastern in hits. This game ended early due to the weather with the eagles still up to bat.

Game 3

Freshman Kody Nelson was on the hill for Utah State Eastern. The lefthander surrendered zero runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking zero. Nelson only threw 98 pitches in the game with 61 of them being strikes.

Freshman Ty Barker led Utah State Eastern with two hits in three at bats. Utah State Eastern didn’t commit a single error in the field.

Game 4

Freshman Riley Ashton was on the hill for Utah State Eastern. Ashton lasted five innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out nine and walking zero. Sophomore Cody Lowe threw one inning out of the bullpen.

Freshman Ty Barker went 2-2 at the plate to lead Utah State Eastern in hits. Ty ended the weekend leading the Eagles, going six for eight with five RBIs and two walks.

“I was really pleased with our team this weekend. It was the first time being outside for the year and the players started off strong. Only three errors were made in the four games by our defense, which is a great accomplishment in the first weekend. Throughout the weekend, we had many opportunities that we needed to capitalize on that will come with more time outside.

Eastern Baseball will take on Community Christian CC Feb. 12-13 at Juan Diego High School. There will be double headers both days of the contest with games starting at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.