USUE Comes Up Short in Series Sweep Against Bruins

By Brooklyn Palmer

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team was unable to get the series sweep against Salt Lake Community College as they lost 68-57 on the road on Saturday.

Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) outscored Eastern in both the first and second quarters, giving SLCC a seven-point lead going into halftime. SLCC started strong out of halftime and outscored Eastern by seven in the third quarter. Eastern was able to outscore SLCC in the fourth quarter, but wasn’t enough to close the gap and get the victory.

Two players scored in double figures for the Eagles. Brooklyn Palmer led with 12 points and Brinlee McRae scored 11. Maci Wall added nine points and Hadley Humphreys had seven.

Eastern shared the ball well with 15 assists on 23 made field goals. Brinlee McRae and Hadley Humphreys had four assists apiece while Brooklyn Palmer had two.

SLCC out rebounded USU Eastern with 39 rebounds to Eastern’s 37. Brinlee McRae led with 11 rebounds while Hadley Humphreys grabbed five. Baylee Ueligitone and Gaby Goo had four rebounds each.

USU Eastern had 11 steals and caused 16 turnovers in the game. Brooklyn Palmer had four steals while Maci Wall and Hadley Humphreys had two apiece.

USU Eastern will return to Las Vegas, Nevada to play against College of Southern Nevada (CSN) for the final time this season on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 pm MST. You can watch online at the Scenic West Athletic Conference Network as the Eagles hope to get the season sweep against CSN.