USUE Drone Camps Coming Soon

USU Eastern Drone Camp
When: Tuesday, June 22 – Thursday, June 24
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Carbon School District Office
Who: ALL YOUTH (ages 13-18)
Cost: $100 ($50 discount if you sign up by June 15)
Lunch will be provided.
Included in our camp:
- Real-world STEM application for the next generation of engineers, scientists and hobbyists
- Education of the industry and the future of drones
- Exploration of business capabilities of drones from agriculture to sports and countless others
- Intro to coding, building, flying, agility racing and team challenges
- Work within small teams to achieve common goals
- Drone safety and the social responsibilities of flying drones
- No prior experience necessary; all skill levels are welcome to participate
- Oh, and you get a drone to take home!
We use the safest and most reliable drone products on the market for enhanced safety and, most of all, fun. Campers will learn the basics of drone technology and safety before building drones and then taking to the air to fly! We’ll include a lesson on coding the drones using technology-appropriate programming languages. Campers work to prepare for the most enjoyable part of the week: The Ultimate Drone Games! Youth will collaborate, strategize and create their own drone obstacles and then compete against one another.
Schedule
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|0900 – Check In
0930 – Team Selection
1000 – Camp Rules/Drone Safety
1100 – FAA Rules and Regulations
1200 – Lunch
1300 – Team Activities
1600 – Parents pick up
|0900 – Team Activities
1200 – Lunch
1300 – Team Activities
1600 – Parents pick up
|0900 – Drone Demo
1100 – USU Drone Presentation
1200 – Lunch
1300 – Ultimate Drone Games (Parents and family invited to watch)
1600 – Parents pick up – Close camp
Registration Information: To register for this camp, please go to EVENTBRITE.com and search for: “USU Drone Camp 2021” then select your appropriate area (ie. Price, Emery, Green River).
USU Eastern Drone Camp
When: Tuesday, June 29 – Thursday, July 1
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Green River High School
Who: ALL YOUTH (ages 13-18)
Cost: $100 ($50 discount if you sign up by June 15)
Lunch will be provided.
Included in our camp:
- Real-world STEM application for the next generation of engineers, scientists and hobbyists
- Education of the industry and the future of drones
- Exploration of business capabilities of drones from agriculture to sports and countless others
- Intro to coding, building, flying, agility racing and team challenges
- Work within small teams to achieve common goals
- Drone safety and the social responsibilities of flying drones
- No prior experience necessary; all skill levels are welcome to participate
- Oh, and you get a drone to take home!
We use the safest and most reliable drone products on the market for enhanced safety and, most of all, fun. Campers will learn the basics of drone technology and safety before building drones and then taking to the air to fly! We’ll include a lesson on coding the drones using technology-appropriate programming languages. Campers work to prepare for the most enjoyable part of the week: The Ultimate Drone Games! Youth will collaborate, strategize and create their own drone obstacles and then compete against one another.
Schedule
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|0900 – Check In
0930 – Team Selection
1000 – Camp Rules/Drone Safety
1100 – FAA Rules and Regulations
1200 – Lunch
1300 – Team Activities
1600 – Parents pick up
|0900 – Team Activities
1200 – Lunch
1300 – Team Activities
1600 – Parents pick up
|0900 – Drone Demo
1100 – USU Drone Presentation
1200 – Lunch
1300 – Ultimate Drone Games (Parents and family invited to watch)
1600 – Parents pick up – Close camp
Registration Information: To register for this camp, please go to EVENTBRITE.com and search for: “USU Drone Camp 2021” then select your appropriate area (ie. Price, Emery, Green River).
USU Eastern Drone Camp
When: Tuesday, July 6 – Thursday, July 8
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Emery High School
Who: ALL YOUTH (ages 13-18)
Cost: $100 ($50 discount if you sign up by June 15)
Lunch will be provided.
Included in our camp:
- Real-world STEM application for the next generation of engineers, scientists and hobbyists
- Education of the industry and the future of drones
- Exploration of business capabilities of drones from agriculture to sports and countless others
- Intro to coding, building, flying, agility racing and team challenges
- Work within small teams to achieve common goals
- Drone safety and the social responsibilities of flying drones
- No prior experience necessary; all skill levels are welcome to participate
- Oh, and you get a drone to take home!
We use the safest and most reliable drone products on the market for enhanced safety and, most of all, fun. Campers will learn the basics of drone technology and safety before building drones and then taking to the air to fly! We’ll include a lesson on coding the drones using technology-appropriate programming languages. Campers work to prepare for the most enjoyable part of the week: The Ultimate Drone Games! Youth will collaborate, strategize and create their own drone obstacles and then compete against one another.
Schedule
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|0900 – Check In
0930- Team Selection
1000 – Camp Rules/Drone Safety
1100 – FAA Rules and Regulations
1200 – Lunch
1300 – Team Activities
1600 – Parents pick up
|0900 – Team Activities
1200 – Lunch
1300 – Team Activities
1600 – Parents pick up
|0900 – Drone Demo
1100 – USU Drone Presentation
1200 – Lunch
1300 – Ultimate Drone Games (Parents and family invited to watch)
1600 – Parents pick up – Close camp
Registration Information: To register for this camp, please go to EVENTBRITE.com and search for: “USU Drone Camp 2021” then select your appropriate area (ie. Price, Emery, Green River).