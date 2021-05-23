USUE Drone Camps Coming Soon

USU Eastern Drone Camp

When: Tuesday, June 22 – Thursday, June 24

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Carbon School District Office

Who: ALL YOUTH (ages 13-18)

Cost: $100 ($50 discount if you sign up by June 15)

Lunch will be provided.

Included in our camp:

Real-world STEM application for the next generation of engineers, scientists and hobbyists

Education of the industry and the future of drones

Exploration of business capabilities of drones from agriculture to sports and countless others

Intro to coding, building, flying, agility racing and team challenges

Work within small teams to achieve common goals

Drone safety and the social responsibilities of flying drones

No prior experience necessary; all skill levels are welcome to participate

Oh, and you get a drone to take home!

We use the safest and most reliable drone products on the market for enhanced safety and, most of all, fun. Campers will learn the basics of drone technology and safety before building drones and then taking to the air to fly! We’ll include a lesson on coding the drones using technology-appropriate programming languages. Campers work to prepare for the most enjoyable part of the week: The Ultimate Drone Games! Youth will collaborate, strategize and create their own drone obstacles and then compete against one another.

Schedule

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday 0900 – Check In 0930 – Team Selection 1000 – Camp Rules/Drone Safety 1100 – FAA Rules and Regulations 1200 – Lunch 1300 – Team Activities 1600 – Parents pick up 0900 – Team Activities 1200 – Lunch 1300 – Team Activities 1600 – Parents pick up 0900 – Drone Demo 1100 – USU Drone Presentation 1200 – Lunch 1300 – Ultimate Drone Games (Parents and family invited to watch) 1600 – Parents pick up – Close camp

Registration Information: To register for this camp, please go to EVENTBRITE.com and search for: “USU Drone Camp 2021” then select your appropriate area (ie. Price, Emery, Green River).

USU Eastern Drone Camp

USU Eastern Drone Camp

When: Tuesday, July 6 – Thursday, July 8

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Emery High School

