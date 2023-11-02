USUE Library & Learning Commons to Present 10th Annual Local Authors Night

Press Release

The Library & Learning Commons (LLC) at USU Eastern is thrilled to welcome members of the Carbon County Historical Society to present at its 10th annual Local Authors Night on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. The annual Local Authors Night celebrates published authors who currently reside in Carbon and Emery counties.

The Carbon County Historical Society was organized in 1977 with the goal to preserve the history, photographs and memories of those who lived here. Twenty-three historical journals have been published in the past years containing histories, photos and poems of interest to Carbon County residents.

“We can’t wait to connect some of these treasures with members of our local community,” said Candice Cravins, LLC Makerspace/Programs Coordinator. “The Local Authors Night is a wonderful way to showcase not only up-and-coming local authors in our area, but also highlight the great work of some of our community organizations. Aimee Lauritsen, organizer of the event, has done a fantastic job of ensuring that this annual event grows stronger each year.”

The LLC regularly hosts faculty talks and other programs and offers services of interest to our local community members, including providing community library cards and special collections and archives research. Learn more about the LLC at https://eastern.usu.edu/llc/.

The event will take place in the LLC, located in the center of the USU Eastern campus. The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.