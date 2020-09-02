USUE Men’s Basketball Announces 2020 Signees

USU Eastern Athletics
USU Eastern men’s head basketball coach Bill Evans announced his programs 2020 signees recently. Nine new freshman will join seven returning sophomores under coach Evan’s first year at the helm.
“We’ve brought in some really good kids that will fit in well with players on last year’s team. We have improved our athleticism and skill level on the court with the new freshman and the returners,” said coach Evans.
2020 SIGNEES:
Dontrell Hewlett – Guard – 6’4″
Sacramento, California
Sheldon High School
2 Time Section Champion, League MVP, NorCal Champion
Major: Business
Malek Akol Malual – Guard – 6’3″
Campbelltown – Sydney, Australia
Orangewood Academy
2nd Team All League, Orange County Top 10 Scoring
Major: General Studies
Jacob Lowell – Guard – 6’7″
Gilbert, Arizona
Williams Field High School
2nd Team All Conference
Major: Business
Cooper Frith – Point Guard – 5’11”
Meridian Idaho
Rocky Mountain High School
All State, 1st Team SIC Conference, All-State Tournament Team, Ranked Top 50 Nationally in Points and Assists, Pro-Lookout 1st Team, All-Idaho Senior
Major: General Studies
Peter Filipovity – Guard – 6’7″
Kaposvar, Hungary
Bella Vista College Prep
Hungarian Nation Team
Major: General Studies
Jesse White – Point Guard – 6’1″
Gresham, Oregon
Sam Barlow High School
3 Time All State, 4 Time All Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Gatorade Player of the Year Runner Up, State Scoring Leader, School Record Holder In Scoring, 5th All Time Scorer In The State Of Oregon, Valedictorian
Major: General Studies
Nathaniel Mims – Shooting Guard – 6’5″
Lakewood, Ohio
Lakewood High School
Major: Marketing
WALK ON FRESHMEN:
Brax Jensen – Point Guard – 5’11”
Cleveland, Utah
Emery High School
1st Team All State, Region 15 MVP, 3A All Tournament Team, Academic All-State, 2020 Salutatorian
Major: Pre-Dental
Kaden Tollestrup – Shooting Guard – 6’5″
San Diego, California
Del Norte High School
Offensive Player of the Year
Major: Business Management
RETURNING SOPHOMORES:
Donaval Avila – G – 6’3″
Tyler Scoresby – SF/PF – 6’6″
Dillon Sorensen – SF – 6’4″
Veljko Ilic – PF/C – 6’10”
Peyton Falslev – SG/F – 6’4″
Tanner Worrell – SG – 6’2″
“Our goal this year is to win the conference championship, which hasn’t been done in a while; this is also my expectation,” said Evans. “We have a good mix of guys and the skill level has improved. Our returning sophomores are good kids. They have the experience that will be valuable in this league; they know the league and how difficult it is. That’s one of the things that’s really important.”