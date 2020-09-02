USUE Men’s Basketball Announces 2020 Signees

USU Eastern Athletics

USU Eastern men’s head basketball coach Bill Evans announced his programs 2020 signees recently. Nine new freshman will join seven returning sophomores under coach Evan’s first year at the helm.

“We’ve brought in some really good kids that will fit in well with players on last year’s team. We have improved our athleticism and skill level on the court with the new freshman and the returners,” said coach Evans.

2020 SIGNEES:

Dontrell Hewlett – Guard – 6’4″

Sacramento, California

Sheldon High School

2 Time Section Champion, League MVP, NorCal Champion

Major: Business

Malek Akol Malual – Guard – 6’3″

Campbelltown – Sydney, Australia

Orangewood Academy

2nd Team All League, Orange County Top 10 Scoring

Major: General Studies

Jacob Lowell – Guard – 6’7″

Gilbert, Arizona

Williams Field High School

2nd Team All Conference

Major: Business

Cooper Frith – Point Guard – 5’11”

Meridian Idaho

Rocky Mountain High School

All State, 1st Team SIC Conference, All-State Tournament Team, Ranked Top 50 Nationally in Points and Assists, Pro-Lookout 1st Team, All-Idaho Senior

Major: General Studies

Peter Filipovity – Guard – 6’7″

Kaposvar, Hungary

Bella Vista College Prep

Hungarian Nation Team

Major: General Studies

Jesse White – Point Guard – 6’1″

Gresham, Oregon

Sam Barlow High School

3 Time All State, 4 Time All Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Gatorade Player of the Year Runner Up, State Scoring Leader, School Record Holder In Scoring, 5th All Time Scorer In The State Of Oregon, Valedictorian

Major: General Studies​

Nathaniel Mims – Shooting Guard – 6’5″

Lakewood, Ohio

Lakewood High School

Major: Marketing

WALK ON FRESHMEN:

Brax Jensen – Point Guard – 5’11”

Cleveland, Utah

Emery High School

1st Team All State, Region 15 MVP, 3A All Tournament Team, Academic All-State, 2020 Salutatorian

Major: Pre-Dental

Kaden Tollestrup – Shooting Guard – 6’5″

San Diego, California

Del Norte High School

Offensive Player of the Year

Major: Business Management

RETURNING SOPHOMORES:

Donaval Avila – G – 6’3″

Tyler Scoresby – SF/PF – 6’6″

Dillon Sorensen – SF – 6’4″

Veljko Ilic – PF/C – 6’10”

Peyton Falslev – SG/F – 6’4″

Tanner Worrell – SG – 6’2″

“Our goal this year is to win the conference championship, which hasn’t been done in a while; this is also my expectation,” said Evans. “We have a good mix of guys and the skill level has improved. Our returning sophomores are good kids. They have the experience that will be valuable in this league; they know the league and how difficult it is. That’s one of the things that’s really important.”