USUE Men’s Basketball Enters Conference Play Undefeated

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Easton Ralphs

This weekend, the USU Eastern Eagles ended their non-conference schedule going a perfect 7-0. This was accomplished by finishing 2-0 this weekend against Rexburg United and Casper College.

On Friday night, the Eagles took on Rexburg United. During this game, USU Eastern was led in scoring by Jesse White and Peter Filipovity , both tallying 14 points. White and Filipovity were also the top rebounders for the Eagles with Filipovity bringing down nine boards and White adding six.

The pressure from the Eagles was once again stifling as they forced Rexburg United to 21 turnovers throughout the game. The team and individual performances led the Eagles to the victory by the score of 96-70.

On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles took on the Thunderbirds from Casper in a back-and-forth battle. The USU Eastern squad eventually was able to pull away and secure a victory of 98-77.

The scoring in the game against Casper was more of a collective effort with six Eagles scoring in double figures. Donaval Avila was the one that led the way with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Eagles kept the unselfish play going in this game as they tallied a total of 20 assists on their 37 baskets.

The Eagles’ next test will be the first contest of conference play as they take on Colorado Northwestern Community College at home inside the BDAC at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.