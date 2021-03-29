USUE Men’s Basketball Hits 2-Game Skid in Scenic West Play

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Easton Ralphs – USU Eastern Athletics

Game 1 – USUE 81, SLCC 88

The Eagles were not able to pull out a close battle on the road against a good Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) team last week. In a back and forth affair, USUE fell just short with a final score of 88-81.

In a game where scoring was not an issue for the Eagles, Dontrell Hewlitt had a game high 22 points. Another four players contributed double digits in scoring.

The scoring was not the only thing that went well for the Eagles. Even though SLCC was able to outscore USUE, the Eagles were able to get 15 steals as a team on the 24 turnovers that the Bruins committed.

One of the downfalls of USUE, however, was the rebounding. They were out rebounded 37-21. This allowed the Bruins to shoot a better percentage than the Eagles due to some of the offensive rebounds that they came down with.

Game 2 – USUE 65, Snow 96

It was another tough night for the Eagles and this time it was home against Snow College. The USUE men’s basketball team was never really able to get it going on either end of the court as Snow took control of the game early on and never relinquished it.

Very uncharacteristically for the Eagles as of late was the lack of ball control. USUE turned the ball over 23 times, which was almost double that of the Badgers. This helped Snow get 11 more shots than USUE.

The hot shooting from several Snow players prohibited the Eagles from climbing back into the game. The Eagles would go on runs and the Badgers would answer right back.

After two straight losses, the Eagles are looking to bounce back in their final game at home against the Coyotes of Southern Nevada. The Eagles are 2-0 in the series right now and look to continue that trend. The game will be played on Tuesday, March 30 at 7 p.m. inside the BDAC.