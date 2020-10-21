USUE Men’s Basketball Hosts First Scrimmage Of The Season

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By USU Eastern Men’s Basketball Assistant – Thomas Salmon

In a friendly scrimmage held at USU Eastern against the Trailsiders (a Salt Lake based team consisting of former D1 and D2 players), the Eagles ended the six periods tied at 133.

After giving up an early lead in the first period, the Eagles trailed through the following three periods. They took the lead late in the fourth period, led by freshmen Jesse White and Peter Filipovity , both scoring 22 points.

Other notable contributors were sophomore Donaval Avila with 19 points and 11 rebounds as well as freshmen Nate Mims, who had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

“It was good to get to play against a very experienced team. There will be plenty of film to help our young team learn and grow from,” said head coach Bill Evans .

The Eagles will have another scrimmage against Western Wyoming Community College on Oct. 28.