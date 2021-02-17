USUE Men’s Basketball Upsets #11 Salt Lake Community College *Photo Gallery*

By Easton Ralphs – USU Eastern Athletics

With the 11th ranked Bruins of Salt Lake coming to town, it had the anticipation of a big game and it did not disappoint. With a tied game at 66 all and the Eagles with the ball with only 15 seconds left, it became very clear that the game was going to come down to the last shot.

Dontrell Hewlitt hit the Eagles’ last shot, which was a runner to convert with just three seconds remaining to give the Eagles the lead and, after a final heave from Salt Lake, the win. That last shot that went for Hewlitt concluded his night with a total of 18 points.

Hewlitt was not the only one to shine for the Eagles in a tough battle. Jesse White had 15 points and both Donaval Avila and Peter Filipovity added nine points each. Nate Mims was able to help in the win by leading all players with 11 rebounds.

Utah State Eastern was able to hold a very talented team from Salt Lake to only 66 points and an amazing 20% from the three point arc on the game.

Coach Evans had this to say after the game, “Its always exciting when you get to play a ranked opponent and even more exciting when you get to play them at home. Our guys played hard and battled and the game ended up in our favor. I am proud of our team.”

The Eagles are now on a two-game win streak and look to continue the success next week when they are on the road against Snow College on Thursday night at 7 p.m.