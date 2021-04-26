USUE Men’s Soccer Drops Both Contests at Home

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Last week, the USU Eastern men’s soccer team played both games at home against the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) and Snow College. They were unprepared or perhaps over confident against CSN.

The team came out poorly, allowing the Coyotes four goals in the first half. Although they dominated the second half, the Eagles couldn’t get the goals needed to get back into the game, losing 4-0.

The Eagles then played Snow College and lost in double overtime, 2-1. The Eagles played well, just not well enough to beat the #10 in the nation. Blake scored against Snow on a penalty kick.

According to head coach Jared Woodhouse, it has been a frustrating season so far for the men’s team. He said that they have a great deal of talent but have been unable to connect a full team effort or execute as a team to this point.

“The boys are better than the teams that they have played to this point, but the record doesn’t reflect that. They lost two of those games in double overtime and it’s been very depressing,” said Woodhouse . “If we execute the game plan a little better, then we will make stride toward the tournament at the end of the conference schedule.”

The Eagles next play a home game against Colorado Northwestern Community College on Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. They will then travel to Craig, Colo. and play the Spartans again on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 a.m.