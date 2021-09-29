USUE Men’s Soccer Goes 2-0 on the Road, Lady Eagles Split 1-1

Photos by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

USUE men’s soccer won both of its games against Community Christian College (CCC) and the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) over the weekend. The score against CCC was 7-0 and 3-2 against the CSN. The women went 1-1 over the weekend, winning 5-0 against CCC and losing to CSN 3-1.

Men’s Soccer vs Community Christian College

Against CCC, the men played a solid game. They were able to shut out CCC while scoring seven goals themselves. It was a team effort with players scoring goals all over the field. Goals were scored by players who wouldn’t normally score, making it a well-rounded team effort.

Five different players had assists, including Joseph Valle , Brandon Bejarano , Cj Wiggins, Tyson Bailey (2) and Max Roufngac. Six players scored goals as Parker Huff had two and Joeseph Valle, Andres Guerrero , Kevin Jones , Max Roufngac, Trey Draayer each had one.

Men’s Soccer vs College of Southern Nevada

The men then won a very hard-fought game against CSN, 3-2, scoring the game winning goal with one minute left on the clock. In that game, David Gaspar had two assists and Blaine Bengtzen had one. Goals came from CJ Wiggins , Thomas Kirkham and Jackson Barney, who scored the game winner with a minute left in the game, leading the Eagles to a well-deserved win.

Women’s Soccer vs Community Christian College

The women dominated the game against CCC, making our goalkeepers, who played during the game, feel very lonely. However, the women’s struggled to find a rhythm during the first 45 minutes and went into halftime 1-0. In the second half, they dominated both sides of the ball and put four goals into the back of the net.

Hanna Carlisle had two assists, while Gracie Sorensen and Sienna Neumeyer also had assists in the game. Scoring goals were Kallie and Gracie Sorensen with two apiece and Camille Hudson.

Women’s Soccer vs College of Southern Nevada

Despite the setback in this game, for about 25 minutes the coaching staff realized how dangerous the women’s team can be when we are executing the game plan, scoring once but getting eight good opportunities on goal. However, the Lady Eagle’s struggles with the defensive shape and frustration with a poorly called PK caused their confidence to wain in the second half, resulting in a 3-1 loss for the women’s team.

Lexi Paulsen assisted Hanna Carlisle’s goal against CSN.

“As a whole, we played very well over the weekend, men and women,” said head coach Jared Woodhouse . “It was a very long weekend, and we appreciate the help from the many drivers we had as we were unable to use the Eagle bus for this trip. In spite of the hiccup on the women’s side in the last game, I feel like our teams are making progress in preparation for the region tournament coming up in five weeks. Both teams are in a good spot in conference play.”

USU Eastern soccer will compete on Thursday, Sept. 30 in Reno, Nev. at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.