USUE Men’s Soccer Unveils Action-Packed 2023 Schedule

By Calvin Jensen, Utah State Eastern

The Utah State Eastern men’s soccer team has unveiled its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, and it promises an exciting lineup of games. The team will face off against various opponents from colleges and universities across the region, both at home and on the road.

The action begins with an away game against Northwest College in Powell, Wyo. on Thursday, Aug. 17 followed by another away match against Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyo. on Friday, Aug. 18.

After their opening road games, the team will hit the field for two more away matches. They will face off against Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 24 followed by a game against Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 26. These early tests will provide the team with opportunities to showcase their skills against tough competition.

The highly-anticipated home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 when the team will kick off conference play against Colorado Northwestern Community College at the Castleview Hospital Soccer Field at home. This matchup marks the beginning of the conference season and sets the stage for intense competition against familiar rivals.

Throughout the remainder of the season, the team will also take on other SWAC opponents, including Pacific Northwest Christian College, Truckee Meadows Community College, College of Southern Nevada, Snow College and Salt Lake Community College. These conference games will be crucial as the team vies for a top spot in the standings and the opportunity to advance to the postseason.

With a mix of non-conference and conference matchups, the 2023 season holds great promise for the USU Eastern men’s soccer team. The players are eager to demonstrate their talent, teamwork and competitive spirit on the field.

The official men’s soccer schedule can be found on the USU Eastern athletic website here. Fans can text the word “Eagles” to 83200 for game day reminders, updates and promos.