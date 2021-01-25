USUE Presents “All My Sons” *Photo Gallery*

Utah State University Eastern’s theatre department presented “All My Sons” at the Peterson Black Box Theatre last week. While the production was originally scheduled for October, it was rescheduled to January due to COVID-19 restrictions. Although seats were limited and masks were required, members of the community showed their full support of the production during its four-day run.

“This production is unique to USU Eastern in that the theatre department was fortunate to have acquired the services of Conner Wilson, the current director of San Francisco’s off-Broadway production of ‘Harry Potter: The Cursed Child,’ to direct the production,” John Behn wrote prior to the production. “The set was designed and executed by Brent Innes, Associate Professor of Theatre at USU Eastern. In addition to directing the production, Mr. Wilson held master classes for the theatre students and interested community members while directing ‘All My Sons’ and is now directing an original full-length play entitled “American Yu” by Terence Patrick Hughes at the Prologue Theatre in Washington D.C.”

The lead role of Joe Keller was portrayed by Associate Professor Dr. Corey Ewan. Kate Keller, Joe’s wife, was performed by Robin Edwards, a theatre education teacher at Olympus High School. Supporting roles were performed by USU Eastern theatre students, including Patrick Paullis, freshman, graduate of Carbon High School; Jensen Ottesen, a freshman at USU Eastern, graduate of Stansbury High School; Kyra Waelchter, freshman, graduate of Green Canyon High School; Emma Bowers, freshman, graduate of Stansbury High School; Max Ottesen, freshman, graduate of Stansbury High School; Cheyann Needles, sophomore, graduate of Cedar Hills High School; and Hunter Peterson, sophomore, graduate of Gunnison High School.

Up next for the USU Eastern theatre department is the comedy “Sherwood – The Adventures of Robin Hood” in October of 2021 and Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It” in December of 2021. Then, in February of 2022, the department will present the historical drama “Huebener.”