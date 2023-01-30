USUE Rolls Past Snow College on Fan Appreciation Night

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jordan Buscarini

Playing in front of a large home crowd, the USU Eastern Lady Eagles moved to 8-2 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play with a dominating 60-40 win over the Snow College Badgers Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles delivered a balanced effort offensively as 11 players scored at least two points in the win. Defensively, the team created several opportunities as they forced 17 turnovers and held the Badgers under 10 points in two of the quarters.

“Every game is important right now and tonight’s win gives us the tiebreaker over Snow,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton . “Conference is so tough. We continue to take it one game at a time and the girls have bought into that.”

Brooklyn Palmer recorded another double-double as she posted a team-high 12 points and 12 rebounds. Palmer was a factor from the beginning as she entered halftime with 10 points and nine boards.

“She had to play quite a few minutes tonight, but did such a great job,” said Warburton. “She’s a big deal for us. Her leadership is important both on and off the court.”

Maci Wall stuffed the stat sheet for the Lady Eagles as she poured in nine points while handing out five assists. Defensively, Wall led the team with two blocks.

Baylee Ueligitone also scored nine points off the bench as the second unit outscored Snow’s 29-11. Hailey Meek , Brinlee McRae and Janel Blazzard each finished with five points.

Thursday’s win runs USU Eastern’s winning streak to three, allowing the team to remain within striking distance of conference leader Southern Idaho. With eight games remaining on the regular season slate, the Lady Eagles remain one game behind the top spot.

USU Eastern will now embark on a lengthy three-game road trip beginning Feb. 2 on the road against Colorado Northwestern. Road games the ensuing week against Snow College and Southern Idaho will follow.