USUE Softball Comes Up Short in Great Western Shootout

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Kenzie Dorney

Thursday, February 4th

Game 1

The Lady Eagles watched the game slip away early against Central Arizona in an 11-0 loss. Sophomore Regan Bossow singled in the second inning. Emma Marchant took the loss, allowing eight hits and seven runs over two and a third innings, striking out three. Freshman Minera Cruz, Madie Luck and sophomore Regan Bossow each collected one hit to lead the Eagles.

Utah State Eastern was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Sophomore Nyah DeRyke had the most chances in the field with three. The Eagles had 20 plate appearances with 18 at bats.

Highlights

“We had a hard time adjusting at the plate and we couldn’t string the hits together that we needed, but got more aggressive toward the end,” said head coach Shelby Shurtliff.

Friday, February 5th

Game 1

Utah State Eastern made a comeback but couldn’t get enough across the board in a 6-4 loss against Yavapai College on Friday. The Eagles tallied three rubs in the failed comeback.

Freshman Morgan Tanner, Marisa Bowman and sophomore Nyah DeRyke powered the rally with RBIs. DeRyke lasted four and a third innings, allowing five hits while striking out one. Freshman Marisa Bowman launched one in the seventh inning. Utah State Eastern tallied 11 hits. Freshman Marisa Bowman, Madie Luck and sophomore Josie Hiatt each collected multiple hits. Bowman led the Eagles with three hits in four at bats. The Eagles had 33 plate appearances and 30 at bats with a .367 batting average.

Highlights

The Eagles tallied 11 hits

Marisa Bowman led the Eagles with three hits in four at bats

Tallied one home run in the game

“Our bats were on fire; unfortunately, there were times where we couldn’t execute when given the opportunity to score the insurance runs we needed,” said Shurtliff.

Game 2

The Eagles had an early lead, but that wasn’t enough as they faced another loss to Arizona Western, 3-2. Freshman Emma Marchant surrendered three runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking one.

Sophomore Josie Hiatt led the Eagles with two hits in three at bats. Utah State Eastern was strong in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Sophomore Regan Bossow had the most chances in the field with seven. Utah State Eastern had 29 plates appearances with 28 at bats and a .250 batting average, and tallied seven hits.

Highlights

Emma Marchant threw seven innings while striking out six

Josie Hiatt led the Eagles with two hits in three at bats

Regan Bossow had sevren chances

“We have the bats that we need to score; however, the hits just need to be strung together in a better manner. And, our defense needs to be there as well and back up our pitcher,” said Shurtliff

Saturday, February 6th

Game 1

The Eagles scored early in the game, but couldn’t go from there in a 3-1 loss against Eastern Arizona. The game was tied at one in the sixth when Eastern Arizona had a RBI grounder.

Freshman Emma Marchant went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out nine and walking one. Utah State Eastern saw the ball well, racking up six hits. Sophomore Nyah DeRyke and freshman Morgan Tanner managed to get two hits to lead the Eagles. Utah State had 29 plates appearances and 28 at bats with a .491 on base percentage.

Highlights

Emma Marchant threw seven innings and struck out nine

Nyah DeRyke had two hits to lead Utah State Eastern

Morgan Tanner had two hits to lead the Eagles

“Emma Marchant threw one of her best games yet and held Eastern Arizona, a well-hitting team. You can’t win with one run; our offense is producing hits, just not when there are runners on. We need to be better on scoring the girls we get on,” said Shurtliff.

Game 2

Going eight innings, the Eagles were on the wrong side of a walk off sac fly, losing the Arizona Western 2-3. The game was tied at two in the bottom of the eighth when Arizona Western hit a deep sac fly to score the winning run. Arizona Western evened things up in the bottom of the fourth off a solo shot.

Sophomore Nyah DeRyke allowed two runs over seven and two thirds innings, striking out four. Utah State Eastern scattered nine hits in the game. Freshman Alex Deming and Marisa Bowman each racked up multiple hits for the Eagles. Deming led Utah State Eastern with three hits in three at bats. The Eagles had 34 plate appearances and 29 at bats with a .310 average and a .678 on base percentage.

Highlights

Alex Deming had three hits in three at bats

Marisa Bowman had two hits

Nyah DeRyke threw seven and two thirds, striking out four

“We cannot be satisfied with one or two runs, that doesn’t win you ball games. We have to improve on having our pitchers back on defense and offense. She is producing outs and holding the opposing team; we have to capitalize on that at the plate,” concluded Shurtliff.

The Eagles will take the field again on March 5 in Ephraim, Utah against Snow College at 1 p.m.