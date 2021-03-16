USUE Softball Dominates Colorado Northwestern in Conference Home Opener

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Kenzie Dorney – USU Eastern Athletics

Game 1

The Lady Eagles’ bats came alive in their 24-4 win against Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) over the weekend. Freshman Morgan Tanner was clutch at the plate, driving in seven on three hits to lead the Lady Eagles past CNCC. Tanner drove in runs on a home run in the first, a home run in the second and home run in the third.

The Lady Eagles captured the lead in the first inning off Tanner’s solo home run. Eastern took the lead for good with 12 runs in the second inning. Freshman Marisa Bowman singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one. Freshman Minera Cruz doubled, scoring one run; freshman Grace Jenkins doubled, scoring two; Nyah DeRyke homered, scoring two; freshman Jenna Sutliff singled, scoring one; and Tanner homered, scoring three.

Sophomore Nyah DeRyke was credited the win for USUE, surrendering three runs on ten hits over five innings, striking out five and walking zero.

USU Eastern tallied six home runs on the game. Sophomore Josie Hiatt went deep in the fourth, while Tanner had a four bagger in the first, second and third. DeRyke put one out in the second and Bowman went deep in the first.

The Eagles racked up 24 hits for the game. Bowman, freshman Sydnee Smith , Sutliff, Tanner, DeRyke, freshman Gigi Canales , Grace Jenkins and Cruz all collected multiple hits. Bowman led Eastern with four hits in five at bats.

Highlights:

Morgan Tanner drove in seven runs on three hits

drove in seven runs on three hits Nyah DeRyke got the win, giving up three runs in five innings

got the win, giving up three runs in five innings USUE tallied six home runs

The Eagles racked up 24 hits

“I was happy with the way we answered back. We struggled with a few defensive setbacks at the beginning of the game. They got those runs in return and never looked back,” said head coach Shelby Shurtliff.

Game 2

In game two, the Eagles kept the bats alive with another 24-4 win over the Spartans. Freshman Morgan Tanner meant business at the plate, tallying four hits and leading Utah State Eastern to a win. Tanner homered in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the third and homered in the fourth.

Eastern got things moving in the first inning when Tanner homered and drove in three. Utah State scored 12 runs in the second. The offense was led by freshman Morgan Tanner , Madie Luck , Alex Deming , Minerva Cruz , Josie Hiatt and Shayna Alofipo, all driving in runs.

Freshman Emma Marchant got the win, surrendering two runs on four hits over three innings, striking out one. Freshman Grace Jenkins threw two innings in relief.

The Eagles smacked five home runs in the game. Cruz put one out in the second, Tanner in the first and fourth, Alofipo in the second and sophomore Regan Bossow in the fourth. Eastern tallied 22 hits in the game. Luck, Tanner, Bowman, Hiatt, Bossow, Deming, Cruz and Alofipo each had multiple hits for the Eagles. Tanner and Luck each managed four hits to lead USU Eastern.

Highlights:

Morgan Tanner tallied four hits

tallied four hits USUE scored 12 runs in the second

Emma Marchant got the win, giving up two runs on four hits

got the win, giving up two runs on four hits USUE hit five home runs

The Eagles tallied 22 hits

“I enjoyed seeing so many players come and contribute to the game,” Shurtliff said.

Game 3

USUE got the lead late but dominated at the plate with a 20-10 win over CNCC in game three. The Lady Eagles took a late lead and defeated Colorado Northwestern.

The Lady Eagles trailed 10-8 in the fourth inning when freshman Sydnee Smith doubled, scoring three runs. Freshman Marisa Bowman led USU Eastern to victory by driving in four runs. Bowman went 3-5 at the plate. Bowman drove in runs on a stolen base in the first, a home run in the fourth and a ground out in the fourth.

USU Eastern captured the lead in the first inning. Freshman Minerva Cruz homered, scoring two runs. CNCC responded and scored four in the second.

Freshman Grace Jenkins earned the win for Eastern, allowing one hit and zero runs over 1 1/3 innings, striking out one and walking zero. Freshman Malorie Luck threw 1 2/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen. Sophomore Nyah DeRyke started the game for Utah State Eastern, going two innings and allowing seven runs on four hits while striking out two.

The Eagles tallied four home runs on the day. Freshman Jenna Sutliff went yard in the fourth inning. Cruz had a home run in the first inning, while Bowman had a four bagger in the first and fourth innings.

The Lady Eagles saw the ball well, racking up 15 hits in the game. Bowman, Cruz, Smith, sophomore Shayna Alofipo and freshman Morgan Tanner all managed multiple hits for Utah State Eastern. Cruz and Bowman each collected three hits to lead the Eagles. CNCC had 11 hits in the game.

Highlights:

Marisa Bowman drove in four runs

drove in four runs Minerva Cruz homered

homered Grace Jenkins earned the win, allowing one hit and no runs

earned the win, allowing one hit and no runs Nyah DeRyke allowed seven runs on four hits

allowed seven runs on four hits Utah State Eastern tallied four home runs

The Eagles racked up 14 hits

“We gave a poor effort in the first inning, but I was happy with everyone digging deep and coming from behind to put them away in five innings,” said Shurtliff.

Game 4

USU Eastern got an early lead in game four with a 27-2 win over the Spartans. Freshman Marisa Bowman was hot at the plate on Saturday, picking up five hits and leading USU Eastern to the win. Bowman doubled in the first, singled in the first, homered in the second, singled in the third and homered in the fourth.

The Lady Eagles grabbed an early lead and the team scored on a double by Bowman, a walk by freshman Minerva Cruz , a walk by sophomore Regan Bossow , a single by freshman Gigi Canales , a single by freshman Madie Luck, a double by sophomore Josie Hiatt , a double by sophomore Shayna Alofipo , a single by Bowman and fielders choice by freshman Morgan Tanner in the first inning.

The Eagles scored 10 runs in the second inning. The Eastern batters contributing to the big inning included Canales, Luck, Bowman and Tanner, all driving in runs in the frame.

Freshman Madie Luck got the win for Utah State Eastern. The pitcher allowed four hits and one run over three innings, striking out two. Freshman Emma Marchant threw two innings in relief.

Utah State Eastern launched seven home runs on the day. Luck had a long ball in the second inning, while Tanner had a homer in the second and third innings. Canales went for the long ball in the second inning. Freshman Sydnee Smith had a four bagger in the fourth inning. Bowman went for the long ball in the second and fourth innings.

The Eagles had 26 hits in the game. Bowman, Canales, Tanner, Bossow, freshman Jenna Sutliff , Luck, Hiatt and Alofipo each racked up multiple hits for Utah State Eastern. Bowman led the Eagles with five hits in five at bats.

Highlights:

Marisa Bowman had five hits

had five hits The Eagles scored at 10 runs in the second inning

Madie Luck got the win, allowing four hits and one run over three innings

got the win, allowing four hits and one run over three innings Utah State Eastern launched seven home runs

The Eagles tallied 26 hits for the game

“I was really happy with us scoring every inning and our pitchers doing such a great job with keeping them off balance,” Shurtliff said.

The Eagles will take the field again this weekend on March 19 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. against Salt Lake Community College.