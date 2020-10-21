USUE Softball Goes 1-1 In Weekend Scrimmages

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By USU Eastern Softball Staff

Utah State Eastern softball went 1-1 Saturday night.

Game 1

In the first game of the evening, against Lil Rebels, they scored three runs in the second inning with a solo shot by sophomore Nyah Deryke and a two-run shot by sophomore Shay Alofipo. Freshman Jenna Sutliff hit yet another home run, helping the Eagles have a three-run fourth inning. Deryke walked away with the win, allowing seven hits and three runs over five innings.

The Eagles punched five over the fence for the day. Alofipo went yard in the second while freshman Marisa Bowman cleared the fence in the first, Deryke in the second and Sutliff in the third and fourth. The Eagles racked up 10 hits in the game. Sutliff, Cruz and Alofipo each managed two hits to lead USU Eastern to a 9-3 victory.

Game 2

It all came down to one play in the second game, and unfortunately the Eagles were on the wrong side as they were defeated 9-5 by UFC-Kemp. The game was tied in the fifth when UFC broke it open.