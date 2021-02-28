USUE Softball Goes 1-3 in SWAC Opening Weekend

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Kenzie Dorney – USU Eastern Athletics

Game 1

USU Eastern took on the Snow College Badgers on Friday, March 5 and started the day off with a 9-4 win.

Freshman Marisa Bowman batted in six runs to help lead the Lady Eagles to the win. Bowman drove in runs on a triple in the third, a home run in the fourth and a double in the sixth.

Snow scored one run in the first and three runs in the second inning. USUE evened things up at four in the third inning. In the fourth inning, the Lady Eagles pulled away four runs. Bowman homered on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs, and freshman Minerva Cruz hit a solo home run.

Freshman Emma Marchant got the win. She surrendered four runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one. Bowman led Utah State Eastern with three hits in four at bats. The Lady Eagles ended game one with a team average of .312.

Highlights:

⁃ Marisa Bowman batted in six runs

⁃ Minerva Cruz hit a solo home run

⁃ Emma Marchant surrendered four runs in seven innings

“Good win; total team effort,” said head coach Shelby Shurtliff.

Game 2

USUE gave away game two to Snow, 13-0. In the first inning, Snow got its offense started when Ison singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Sophomore Nyah DeRyke broke the no hitter in the fifth with a single to right. DeRyke allowed seven hits and led the Lady Eagles with one hit in two at bats.

Highlights:

⁃ Nyah Deryke singled in the fifth

⁃ Madie Luck walked

⁃ Malorie Luck allowed one hit

“We need to take the momentum from the first game and make the adjustments at the plate,” said Shurtliff.

Game 3

USUE gave away the lead in game three, losing 15-5 to Snow.

In the first inning, the Lady Eagles got their offense going when freshman Marisa bowman homered on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs. Snow was down 5-4 in the fourth when Marae Condie homered, scoring three runs. Snow College took the lead with five runs in the fourth of a solo shot by Kynlee Hoggan and a walk, which drew a run.

Emma Marchant took the loss. She allowed eight hits over three and two thirds innings and struck out three. USUE racked up nine hits on the day. Freshman Jenna Sutliff went deep in the fourth inning. Sophomore Josie Hiatt and Sutliff both managed multiple hits. Hiatt led the Lady Eagles with three hits in three at bats. USUE had 26 plate appearances with 26 at bats and ended with a .346 average.

Highlights:

⁃ Marisa Bowman homered in the first inning

⁃ Emma Marchant struck out three

⁃ Jenna Sutliff homered in the fourth

“We came out attacking and aggressive at the plate, but need to learn to keep the lead,” stated Shurtliff.

Game 4

In game four, the Lady Eagles fell behind early and couldn’t make a come back, losing 13-1.

Snow scored on a single by Ison, a sac fly by Young and a single by Lackey. Emma Marchant took the loss for the Lady Eagles, allowing four hits over two thirds of an inning. Freshman Alex Deming , Marisa Bowman and sophomore Regan Bossow each managed one hit to lead USUE. The Lady Eagles had 22 plate appearances and 19 at bats.

Highlights:

⁃ Emma Marchant allowed four hits

⁃ Alex Deming led the Lady Eagles with one hit

⁃ Regan Bossow led the team with a hit

“Once again, we got beat mentally, but I’m happy we scored the second game,” said Shurtliff.

The Lady Eagles will play at home this weekend against Colorado Northwestern Community College onFriday, March 12 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.