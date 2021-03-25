USUE Softball Loses Late Leads, Goes 1-3 Against Southern Idaho at Home

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Kenzie Dorney – USU Eastern Athletics

Game 1

Friday’s game against the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) was a heartbreaker for the Lady Eagles as they took a 10-2 loss.

USU Eastern lost late in the game. The game was tied at one in the sixth, but CSI scored one and didn’t stop. The Lady Eagles struggled to put up runs and had a tough time in the field, giving up ten runs.

Sophomore Nyah DeRyke took the loss for USU Eastern. She surrendered five runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out six.

Freshman Marisa Bowman led the Lady Eagles with three hits in three at bats. USU Eastern had 27 plate appearances, 25 at bats and a team average of .240 with a .280 slugging percentage.

Highlights:

Nyah DeRyke struck out six

struck out six Marisa Bowman went 3-3

went 3-3 USU Eastern had six hits

“We played a good game up until the sixth. Our defense has got to be better,” said head coach Shelby Shurtliff.

Game 2

USU Eastern’s bats came alive in their 7-3 defeat against CSI in game two. The Lady Eagles opened up scoring in the first inning when freshman Marisa Bowman singled, scoring one.

Freshman Emma Marchant earned the win, going seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out seven.

The Lady Eagles totaled eight hits. Freshman Minerva Cruz , sophomore Josie Hiatt and Shayna Alofipo all collected multiple hits with two hits apiece to lead USU Eastern. The Lady Eagles had 28 plate appearances, 28 at bats, with an average and slugging percentage of .286.

Highlights:

Emma Marchant allowed three runs

allowed three runs USU Eastern had eight hits

The Lady Eagles had seven RBIs

“We did a good job at scoring early. We need to do better at scoring throughout the game though,” Shurtliff said.

Game 3

USU Eastern lost a late lead in a 7-6 loss to CSI in game three. CSI was down 6-4 in the top of the seventh inning when the Golden Eagles hit a home run, scoring three.

The Lady Eagles evened things up at two in the bottom of the third inning as sophomore Josie Hiatt hit a sac fly and scored one.

Freshman Grace Jenkins took the loss for USU Eastern as she allowed one hit and one run. Sophomore Nyah DeRyke started the game for the Lady Eagles. She lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out six.

The Lady Eagles collected six hits, while hitting two home runs. Hiatt put one out in the fifth and freshman Marisa Bowman went for the long ball in the fifth as well.

USU Eastern had 30 plate appearances, 26 at bats, an average of .231 and a slugging percentage of .538. Bowman led the Lady Eagles with two hits in four at bats.

Highlights:

USU Eastern collected six hits

Nyah Deryke threw six innings, allowing seven hits and struck out

The Lady Eagles had two home runs

“We need to come through in the seventh when we have as big of leads as we did,” said Shurtliff

Game 4

Utah State Eastern lost the lead late in a 5-4 loss against CSI in the final game of the series. The game was tied at four with CSI batting in the top of the seventh when they singled, scoring one run.

USU Eastern fired up the offense in the second inning when sophomore Regan Bossow hit a solo home run.

Freshman Madie Luck took the loss for the Lady Eagles. She lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and one run. Freshman Emma Marchant started the game. She lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and four runs while striking out three and walking zero.

The Lady Eagles launched three home runs on the day. Luck went deep in the fifth inning. Freshman Morgan Tanner had one in the fifth as well and Bossow had one in the second. USU Eastern had 32 plate appearances, 29 at bats, an average of .276 and a slugging percentage of .655.

Luck led the Lady Eagles with two hits and three at bats.

Highlights:

USU Eastern hit three home runs

Emma Marchant allowed four runs and struck out three

allowed four runs and struck out three Madie Luck allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings

“We did a good job at coming from behind and scoring with two outs. Unfortunately, again, we didn’t come through,” said Coach Shurtliff.

The Lady Eagles will take the field again this weekend at home on April 9 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. against Snow College.