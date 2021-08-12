USUE Spirit Squad Participates in Collegiate Camp and Competition

By USU Eastern Athletics

The USU Eastern Spirit Squad recently traveled to Layton, Utah to the National Dance Association and National Cheer Association collegiate camps, which were hosted at the Davis Convention Center.

There, they learned skills, safety and game day material, and had to compete for bids to nationals. Paid bids can secure their seeding placement in their competition categories, give priority accommodations to the nearest hotels, including providing rooms, and a reduction to competition registration. Both the dance team and cheer team walked away with silver paid bids valued around $15,000.

All teams in attendance, regardless of their university division, compete against each other for the overall bids. There were a total of 20 teams in attendance from throughout Utah, Idaho and Arizona.

The dance team placed first in the team dance category and won the most improved award along with multiple superior blue ribbon awards throughout the camp. Team member Brooklyn Ward was awarded with the All-American award from the National Dance Association.

The cheer team placed first in the game day rally routine and also walked away with multiple superior blue ribbons and rankings throughout camp.

Emmett the Eagle was awarded the most improved mascot award and stole the hearts of many cheer and dance campers. Emmett was given challenges throughout camp, and performed skits and skills that will help prepare him for the National Cheer Association stage in Daytona.

Overall, this camp was a huge success, especially only being together for the first time this season. We can’t wait to see what they accomplish next!