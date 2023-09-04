USUE Swept by No. 5 Northeastern

Photo by Jeff Barrett
By Calvin Jensen
The 16th ranked USU Eastern volleyball team dropped its fifth game early in the season on Wednesday night as the Lady Eagles fell to No. 5 Northeastern Jr. College out of Sterling, Colorado.
Near perfect passing wasn’t enough to counteract the unforced errors committed by the Lady Eagles. Eastern was able to organize its offensive attack late in the third set, but was unable to overcome the deficit, losing to the Plainswomen in three straight sets, 25-22, 25-20 and 27-25.
“We have some incredible talent on the team, but the inability to reset mentally after committed errors is something we have to work through in order to be successful,” stated head coach Danielle Jensen. “We have young team and these preseason matches are crucial in helping them learn what it takes to compete at this level of ball.”