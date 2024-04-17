USUE Wins Jazz Junior College National Championship

Over the weekend the Utah State University Eastern (USUE) Dance Team competed in the NDA Collegiate Championship, led by coaches Brandi Taylor-Johansen and Taylor Loveland, the squad won their first ever Jazz and NDA Title in the school’s history.

“The unity, teamwork, and shared goal among the team undoubtedly played as a crucial part of our success this last week. The commitment and effort the girls put into their performance truly paid off, it was wonderful to see their talent and skills be recognized on the NDA Collegiate National stage! We as coaches are so proud of them!” Said Coach Brandi Taylor-Johansen.

She added, “This year we had a goal to make it to the finals for Jazz, something we didn’t get a chance to do last year in the Jazz category. We accomplished that goal with a 3-point lead which is HUGE in the collegiate dance world. We were able to keep that lead ending with a 93.4 for the Championship Title! This makes for our third National Title, our first Jazz Title, our first NDA Title, and the highest score for our program’s history.”

“The dancers also advanced it to finals for their Hip Hop routine and ended taking home third place! We are so happy with what we put out on the floor. We’d like to thank all of those that have supported us along the way to get where we are,” she finished.

The members of the dance team include: Skylynn Basso, Londyn Bishop, Jade Brighton Garner, Alisa Hernandez, Grace Marie Hirschi, Jalena Tracy James, Addyson Marie Kendell, Trinady Lindsey, Jordyn Chyann Manzanares, Sariah Ross, Ridley Snow, Lauren Olivia Taylor, Irylan Tomlinson and Brooklyn Yost.