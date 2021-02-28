USUE Women’s Basketball Drops 2nd Straight

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

The Lady Eagles lost their second straight game while on the road at Snow College. The final score of 61-39 puts USU Eastern at 4-3 in Scenic West play heading into Saturday’s matchup with the College of Southern Idaho.

Kinlee Toomer led the team with nine points, eight rebounds and two assists in her 25 minutes of play.

The Lady Eagles will head to CSI to play on Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m. before returning home for a three-game home stretch. Games can be viewed lived on the Scenic West Digital Network.