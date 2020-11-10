USUE Women’s Basketball Hosts SLC All-Stars in First Scrimmage of the Season

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By USU Eastern Women’s Basketball

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team played in its first scrimmage of the season this weekend.

It is a year with many new faces for the team with the only two returners from last year being local standouts Kinlee and Kacelyn Toomer . With a young team, having time together on the court is key.

The team opened up scrimmage play at home against the SLC All-Stars on Saturday. The Eagles were able to take an early lead with a strong start but the All-Stars were able to make a push to gain the lead and stay on top.

“The fight and talent is there with this team which was good to see,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton. “This was a wonderful opportunity for the girls to get to play against great players and learn more about each other as a group.”

It is early in the year for the team, but there were many positives to take away. The team did an excellent job from the line, several players did well cleaning up defensive rebounds and the depth of the bench provided multiple options.

“As coaches, we were excited with what we watched,” added Warburton. “We had several solid possessions both offensively and defensively. Going forward, we will build off the positives and correct our errors as a team. Great things to come for this squad.”

The Eagles will host the Utah All-Stars on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m. inside the BDAC.